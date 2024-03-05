UPSET: Joe Biden Has Lost a Super Tuesday Primary
Tipsheet

North Carolina's First Black Governor Could Be A Republican as Mark Robinson Wins Nomination

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 05, 2024 9:10 PM
AP Photo/Chris Seward

Mark Robinson has already made history as North Carolina's first black lieutenant governor, and he could soon make history as the state's first black governor if he wins in November. On Tuesday night he won the Republican primary for governor, with the race being called by Decision Desk HQ less than half hour after the polls closed. 

With an estimated 20 percent of the vote in, Robinson is over 40 points ahead of his closest competitor in the three person race. He currently enjoys 62.7 percent to Dale Folwell's 19.1 percent. 

Robinson enjoyed a lead in the polls for the nomination heading into Tuesday's primary, and also recently received the endorsement of former and potentially future President Donald Trump at a rally on Saturday, after Trump had already pledged to do so. Robinson has also appeared at previous Trump rallies in North Carolina. 

"Mark Robinson" and "North Carolina" have been trending over X as a result of his win. The current governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, has also been trending.

Cooper is term limited, and as the polls predicted, Attorney General Josh Stein won the Democratic nomination for governor to face Robinson in November. Forecasters consider the race to be "Lean Democratic" or a "Toss-Up," though Robinson may benefit from Trump's coattails come November. 

Trump and President Joe Biden easily won their respective primaries in what is considered something of a swing state still, though Trump remains comfortably ahead in the polls and won the state in 2016 and 2020. Based on 15 polls, Decision Desk HQ shows Trump ahead of Biden by just over 10 points in North Carolina



