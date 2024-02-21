Chris Murphy Sure Is in a Foul Mood About His Terrible Border Bill Failing

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was one of the least negotiators in the disastrous border bill, and ever since it failed not long after the text was released, he's been in an especially foul mood about it.

In no less than three quoted reposts on Tuesday, Murphy used expletive language to call his Republican colleagues' claims "bulls**t, though he didn't censor the word.

Bullshit.



We reached a bipartisan compromise to give the President enormous new powers to control the border. Almost every single Republican - including Sen. Scott - voted against it because Trump told them to keep the border a mess because it might help him politically. https://t.co/bwGkbn1s1Z — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 20, 2024

Bullshit.



The bipartisan border bill that Sen. Johnson’s party asked for and then voted against because Trump said so would have



ALLOWED

THE

PRESIDENT

TO

SECURE

THE

BORDER. https://t.co/DWj6ES6Ztl — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 20, 2024

also bullshit.



Senator Blackburn knows the bill would have actually allowed the President to close parts of the border when crossings get too high.



But who would book Republicans on cable news if the border was actually under control? That’s why they killed it. https://t.co/Jk5gOKk2fy — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 20, 2024

Each of these angry posts has had thousands of replies, especially as he took issue with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) pointing out to Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany that "the left wants an open, insecure border."

With such posts, Murphy makes many of the same points we've all heard before. They're quite easy to refute, though, no matter how many angry, expletive-filled posts Murphy puts out there. If there's anyone who is "keep[ing] the border a mess," it would be the Democrats, especially when they championed a bad bill.

Further, President Joe Biden already has the authority to enforce federal law to secure the border, no matter how many times he needs to be called out for his false claims otherwise. The president's claims ring even more hollow considering that he signed an executive order on his first day in office ending the emergency at the southern border, along with the construction of the border wall. And, what border crossings the bill allowed was still far too high.

Democrats control the White House and the Senate and controlled the House for the first two years of the Biden administration. If it's anyone who is looking to make the matter political, it would be Democrats, especially as Biden still insists he's running for reelection.

Murphy isn't the only one to blame Republicans, especially former and potentially future President Donald Trump. Biden has made multiple addresses doing so.

It's worth pointing out, though, that an ABC News/Ipsos poll released earlier this month found that 49 percent of voters blame Biden "for Congress not passing legislation intended to decrease the numbers of illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border," while 38 percent say the same about Trump.

While Murphy is shielding blame from President Joe Biden, himself, his fellow negotiators, and Democrats overall, he has said the quiet part out loud before. As Katie has covered before, as has our sister site of Twitchy, Murphy has admitted that the border remains open and their priority is helping illegal immigrants.

When it comes to the bill's provisions that did pass the Senate, Murphy has had his fair share of doom and gloom about the need to provide funding to Ukraine as well. For this most recent Christmas, Murphy posted about how "It’s up to Republicans in Congress whether this is the last Christmas in a free Ukraine."