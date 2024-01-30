Biden Makes Another False Claim About His Power and the Border Crisis

Speaking to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday while standing in front of a noisy Marine One, President Joe Biden again claimed he doesn't have the power to fix the current crisis at the border and that it's up to Republicans to pass new legislation to solve the issue.

Advertisement

"I’ve done all I can do. Just give me the power. I’ve asked from the very day I got into office. Give me the Border Patrol. Give me the people -- give me the people, the judges. Give me the people who can stop this and make it work right," Biden claimed.

"Have you done everything you can do with executive authority [on the border]?"



BIDEN: "I've done all I can do. Just give me the power...! Give me the border patrol! Give me the people! The judges! Give me the people who can stop this and make it work right!" pic.twitter.com/8VKTx4cpHB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2024

But Biden's own actions prove he does in fact have the power to reverse current administration policies fueling the border invasion. He doesn't need a deal from Congress and has dozens of options.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is reminding Biden of what they are.

"President Biden said 'I’ve done all I can do' with executive authority to secure the border. That is simply untrue. He’s either lying or misinformed," Johnson wrote in response on X. " Here are just a few of the authorities at his disposal – if only he would use them: Presidential Authority to Restrict Entry 212(f), Expedited Removal 235(b)(1), Discretionary Detention Authority 236(a), Mandatory Detention 236(c). No more excuses."

"As I explained to him in a letter late last year, and have specifically reiterated to him on multiple occasions since, he can and must take executive action immediately to reverse the catastrophe he has created," Johnson reiterated earlier in the week.

"The Immigration and Nationality Act coupled with recent Supreme Court precedent give him ‘ample authority’ to ‘suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.’ As my letter stated, President Biden can begin to secure the border by ending catch-and-release, ceasing exploitation of parole authority, reinstating the Remain in Mexico program, expanding the use of expedited removal authority, and renewing construction of the border wall," Johnson continued. "The President must start by using the broad legal authority he already possesses to reclaim our nation's sovereignty and end the mass release of illegal aliens into our country."

Johnson's office also released a lengthy memo detailing dozens of executive actions Biden has taken since January 2021 to cause the current catastrophe.

Five Things Biden Can Do Now to Blunt the Current Flow of Illegal Immigration

https://t.co/kmr2YHTy7d — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2024







