Top Democrat Admits What the Border Bill Was Really Supposed to Do

In the aftermath of Republicans refusing to go along with the Democrats' latest "border security" scheme earlier this week, top negotiator Senator Chris Murphy is admitting who his left wing party cares about the most: illegal immigrants.

🚨 Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy admits Democrats' "strategy" on immigration "has failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country," so they're adjusting it pic.twitter.com/IPXCh0WQi2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2024

Murphy also said legislation, which was torpedoed by Republicans on Capitol Hill, was an effort to "rescue undocumented Americans." There is no such things as an "undocumented American." He should have said Democrats are interested in rescuing illegal immigrants for the sake of solidifying political power.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy admits their fake border push is about "the ability to try to rescue the undocumented Americans that desperately need help" and keeping "immigration pathways alive" pic.twitter.com/y3RvQTGnY0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2024

When the text of the border bill came out late Sunday evening, Murphy rushed to X and explained the bill "never closes" the border and uses taxpayers funds to pay attorneys for illegal immigrants breaking the law.

5/ A requirement the President to funnel asylum claims to the land ports of entry when more than 5,000 people cross a day. The border never closes, but claims must be processed at the ports.



This allows for a more a more orderly, humane asylum processing system. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024







