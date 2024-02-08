Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Top Democrat Admits What the Border Bill Was Really Supposed to Do

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 08, 2024 11:45 AM

In the aftermath of Republicans refusing to go along with the Democrats' latest "border security" scheme earlier this week, top negotiator Senator Chris Murphy is admitting who his left wing party cares about the most: illegal immigrants. 

Murphy also said legislation, which was torpedoed by Republicans on Capitol Hill, was an effort to "rescue undocumented Americans." There is no such things as an "undocumented American." He should have said Democrats are interested in rescuing illegal immigrants for the sake of solidifying political power. 

When the text of the border bill came out late Sunday evening, Murphy rushed to X and explained the bill "never closes" the border and uses taxpayers funds to pay attorneys for illegal immigrants breaking the law. 



Tags: BORDER CRISIS

