Tipsheet

Biden to Berate Republicans for Refusing to Fix a Crisis He Created

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 06, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In a last minute change to the daily White House schedule Tuesday, President Joe Biden will deliver "remarks urging Congress to pass the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act" as the legislation fails to gather enough support on Capitol Hill to pass. 

The bill, which has been negotiated by Republicans and Democrats over the past three months, was released late Sunday night as an agreement to change asylum laws, fund border security and foreign aid to Ukraine. It immediately faced bipartisan criticism in the Senate and House Republican leadership warned it would go nowhere in the lower chamber. 

"House Republicans oppose the Senate immigration bill because it fails in every policy area needed to secure our border and would actually incentivize more illegal immigration. Among its many flaws, the bill expands work authorizations for illegal aliens while failing to include critical asylum reforms. Even worse, its language allowing illegals to be ‘released from physical custody’ would effectively endorse the Biden ‘catch and release’ policy," Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik released in a joint statement Monday. 

"Because President Biden has refused to utilize his broad executive authority to end the border catastrophe that he has created, the House led nine months ago with the passage of the Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2). That bill contains the necessary components to actually stem the flow of illegals and end the present crisis. The Senate must take it up immediately," they continued. "America’s sovereignty is at stake. Any consideration of this Senate bill in its current form is a waste of time. It is DEAD on arrival in the House. We encourage the U.S. Senate to reject it."

Biden is expected to accuse Republicans of refusing to help solve the border problem in their opposition to the legislation, failing to mention the 92 executive orders he signed to create the crisis when he came into the White House in January 2021. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

