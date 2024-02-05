Top Democrat Makes Major Admission About the New Border Invasion Bill

After the text of the long awaited "border security" bill was released late Sunday, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy took to X to reassure his far left, open border constituents that the legislation does not in fact close the border.

"The border never closes," Murphy revealed. He then boasted about American taxpayers footing the bill for illegal immigrant attorneys.

"The first ever government paid-for lawyers for young unaccompanied minors," he said.

2/ First - it would be easy to just keep immigration and border policy as a political cudgel for another 40 years. But politics at its best is about finding bipartisan compromise on the toughest issues. That's what we've done here.



Here's a snapshot of what's in the bill. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

4/ A brand new right to legal representation for all immigrants. Remember when Trump denied lawyers to victims of the Muslim ban? Never again.



And...the first ever government paid-for lawyers for young unaccompanied minors. A long standing injustice righted. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

5/ A requirement the President to funnel asylum claims to the land ports of entry when more than 5,000 people cross a day. The border never closes, but claims must be processed at the ports.



This allows for a more a more orderly, humane asylum processing system. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson took note of Murphy's comments and declared the bill dead on arrival in the House.