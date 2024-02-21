Chairman Jim Jordan Shares What He Expects to Hear From James Biden

Wednesday is here, and that means the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees will have heard from James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother. Ahead of that testimony on Wednesday morning, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo about what are the most important topics that the committees hope to hear about.

Advertisement

Jordan pointed to what he called "a three-chapter story" pertaining to the Biden family, with those chapters including before Joe Biden was a candidate for president, during the campaign, and what's happened since he's been president.

As he explained to Bartiromo, Jordan believes James Biden will be most relevant when it comes to before his brother was a candidate, which the chairman calls "the money, the business, the brand," as he specifically highlighted the "20 different companies over $20 million coming in to Biden family members, all by selling access to the brand as Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's business partner told us. So I think we'll focus a lot on that aspect because that's where Jim Biden was mostly involved." Going into even further detail, Jordan also brought up James Biden's involvement with "his Chinese energy companies, CEFC, or some other business deals he's involved with."

James Biden's name has also recently come up in a deep dive piece from POLITICO later brought up by Bartiromo. That report detailed how James Biden was looking to use his family name to promote the since-failed Americore hospital chain. Further, previous testimonies from other witnesses, including Americore Health trustee Carol Fox, business associate Mervyn Yan, and fellow associate Rob Walker, have also referenced James Biden.

Bartiromo also wanted to focus on Biden's time as vice president though, especially as recently released testimony from business associate Tony Bobulinski warned "the Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate China energy companies successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama Biden White House." Again, these dealings with CEFC took place while Biden was still vice president.

Jordan, citing what was learned from not only Bobulinski's testimony, but also from fellow business associate Rob Walker, a deal with CEFC was put together not long after Joe Biden left the White House under the Obama administration, and more tellingly not long after Biden stopped by the Four Seasons for a CEFC meeting.

"So Joe Biden was involved, I think, in closing the deal, and that's exactly what Tony Bobulinski testified to last week when we had him in for a deposition," Jordan offered.

Later in the interview, Jordan also responded to Bartiromo's question that it looks like similar tactics were used with Americore and CEFC, with an email from associate James Gilliar to Hunter Biden and other associates breaking down the proposed percentages from the CEFC deal, which included James Biden, as well as 10 percent set aside for Hunter for "the big guy."

Walker tried to claim that he couldn't say Joe Biden was "the big guy."

Advertisement

"But everyone knows who 'the big guy' is, for goodness sake," Jordan pointed out. "So it looks like it was a similar thing that they were trying to do with Americacore like they were trying to do with CEFC. Turns out both of them actually fell through and didn't work even though the Biden's did get some money from from both entities," he explained further to Bartiromo.

Even if Walker wouldn't confirm that Joe Biden is "the big guy," Bobulinski "sure did" confirm it, adding "anyone with common sense can see the email and knows what that references." Going back to Walker's testimony, Jordan pointed out "but, you know, we had one witness who said, I don't know who it is, and it just just made no sense to us. I think, I think he does know but didn't tell us when he was in for his deposition."

Jordan also shared that, despite the indictment of their whistleblower, FBI Agent Alexander Smirnov, he still has confidence in the investigation, especially since the FBI previously said he was credible. He spoke about double standards and also mentioned "we'll have to wait and see."

To conclude the interview, Jordan was asked what "the most egregious here and what are these the evidence that you feel that Joe Biden in fact, did participate in all of this," especially as Democrats point to the Smirnov indictment as they repeatedly try to destroy the investigation's credibility.

Advertisement

"The Smirnov indictment doesn't change four fundamental facts relative to Burisma," Jordan offered, pointing to how "Hunter Biden gets put on the board, gets paid a lot of money million, dollars a year," how "Hunter Biden's not qualified to be on the board," which he himself has admitted in media interviews, how "the executives at Burisma ask Hunter Biden to weigh in because they're under pressure from the prosecutor," and how "Joe Biden goes to Kiev and fires the prosecutor, and he does so by leveraging conditioning the release of our tax money on the firing of the prosecutor applying the pressure to the company his son sat on the board up and made a million dollars a year from." Jordan in closing summed up that "those four fundamental facts with what Joe Biden did when he was the vice president, I think are central to the whole story."

"Those are facts that do not change and it's his tale as old as time," Jordan also insisted, pointing out "you got a politician who does certain things, those actions benefit his family financially, and then there's an effort to cover it up." The House Judiciary Committee in particular has been working on getting to the bottom of this cover-up.

Since Jordan's interview on Wednesday morning, the House Oversight Committee has posted and reposted that POLITICO report as well as as summary of James Biden's involvement.

Advertisement

James Biden has claimed checks to Joe Biden were repaid loans. But, as Breitbart's Wendell Husebø posted, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) "blew holes into James Biden’s claims and stated his story was contrived 'out of their rear end.'"

NEW: James Biden showed for his interview with the impeachment inquiry



Comer found in October that a $200K check from Americore, which allegedly defrauded Medicare, landed in Joe Biden’s bank account via James



James denied the check was due to a preexisting business… pic.twitter.com/2hHoH1CjOk — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) February 21, 2024



























