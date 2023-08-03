The Transcript of Devon Archer's Testimony Has Landed

On Monday longtime Biden business partner Devon Archer testified in front of the House Oversight Committee and detailed how Joe Biden's abuse of soft power made his family rich during his time as vice president.

The transcript of Archer's closed door testimony was released Thursday morning by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and reveals how Joe and Hunter worked together to use the Biden family brand to land loads of foreign cash.

"My only thought is that I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn't have the [Joe Biden] brand attached to it," Archer told lawmakers.

Hunter Biden was paid $80,000 per month to sit on the Burisma board, a notoriously corrupt Ukrainian company, despite having no experience in natural gas or business.

🚨 Today, I released the transcript from Devon Archer’s @GOPoversight transcribed interview.



Archer confirmed then-VP Biden was “the brand.”



Joe Biden joined Hunter Biden and his business associates for dinners or by phone over 20 times.



Key exchanges👇https://t.co/57DtQziHtP — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 3, 2023

And despite Joe Biden's claims he never spoke with Hunter Biden's business partners, met with them or knew what kind of things they were doing, Archer reconfirmed the former vice president attended dinner with those exact people. More specifically, foreigners who wired money to Hunter Biden's firm, which he shared with Archer, Rosemont Seneca Thorton. From the transcript:

Majority Counsel: And I want to talk about the value. Going back to this, it would be, spring of 2014 Cafe Milano dinner ‑‑

Mr. Archer: Uh‑huh. The spring of '14, yeah, the first one.

Majority Counsel: And since we talked about it before the break, if you could just recap. Can you just say again who was there?

Mr. Archer: Sure. Kenes Rakishev, Karim Massimov, Yelena Baturina, possibly Yury, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, possibly Eric Schwerin.

Majority Counsel: The duration of time that Joe Biden stayed there you said you couldn't recall. But do you recall whether he had dinner or whether ‑‑

Mr. Archer: He had dinner, yeah. I recall that he had dinner. It was a regular ‑‑ not a long dinner, but dinner.

Majority Counsel: And so this dinner takes place in spring of 2014, approximately. But then do you recall getting a wire on February 14th of 2014 from Yelena Baturina for $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton?

Mr. Archer: To Rosemont Seneca Thornton?

***

Majority Counsel: And since we talked about it before the break, if you could just recap. Can you just say again who was there?

Mr. Archer: Sure. Kenes Rakishev, Karim Massimov, Yelena Baturina, possibly Yury, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, possibly Eric Schwerin.

Majority Counsel: The duration of time that Joe Biden stayed there you said you couldn't recall. But do you recall whether he had dinner or whether ‑‑

Mr. Archer: He had dinner, yeah. I recall that he had dinner. It was a regular ‑‑ not a long dinner, but dinner.

Majority Counsel: And so this dinner takes place in spring of 2014, approximately. But then do you recall getting a wire on February 14th of 2014 from Yelena Baturina for $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton?

Mr. Archer: To Rosemont Seneca Thornton?

Majority Counsel: Yes.

Majority Counsel: There's a wire, an incoming wire, to the Rosemont Seneca Bohai account for April 22nd of 2014 for $142,300. Soon thereafter, there's an outgoing wire, which appears to be the next day, to a beneficiary of Schneider Nelson Motor for this exact same amount. What was ‑‑ first off, our understanding is that Novitas Holdings, PTE Ltd. is associated Kenes Rakishev.

Mr. Archer: That's my understanding.

Majority Counsel: Why did Rosemont Seneca Bohai receive this $142,000 payment from Rakishev?

Mr. Archer: It was for a car.

Majority Counsel: For whose car?

Mr. Archer: For Hunter's car.

Since Archer's testimony Monday, President Biden has been unavailable to answer questions while he sunbathes on the beach in Delaware.