Oversight Chairman Comer Issues Subpoenas for Financial Records of Biden Associates

The House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees have been interviewing and releasing transcripts of the testimonies provided by Biden family associates as they launch their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden though that's certainly not all that they're doing. On Thursday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced that he had subpoenaed credit card companies for the financial records of Biden family associates and even Biden family members.

As the chairman shared with Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo," the move to subpoena such companies, including American Express, comes as they've learned from the interviews they've done that "there were several credit cards used by members of the Biden family," which is believed to have been "for personal expenses." Such credit cards, Comer believes, "were being paid by CEFC or through CEFC-funded affiliates."

The use of a credit card by Sara Biden, the wife of President Joe Biden's brother, James Biden, came up during last month's transcribed interview with Hunter Biden's associate, Mervyn Yan.

In responding to Bartiromo's question as to whether China was paying these credit card bills used for the Biden family "schemes," Comer was certain "that there was a pretty extensive money laundering scheme" as well as that shell companies were used to conduct "a complex series of transactions."

Comer was also confident that such a request will prevail in court. "So we've taken all the steps necessary to be to the point today where we're issuing a subpoena that will win in court. Remember, we're subpoenaing very sensitive information, very personal information from the Biden family," he shared. "At the beginning of this investigation, nobody thought we would ever be able to obtain that information. But we've done everything the right way. And we're winning, we're in a position to where we can win in court. And I believe that we'll be able to obtain that credit card information."

In previous interviews over the last several months, Comer has reiterated the need to go about the process correctly for that very reason, so as to be able to best get to the bottom of the Biden family corruption.

As for whether the credit card companies will comply, Comer answered later in the segment that it's a matter of "we'll see," especially since the Biden White House has encouraged subpoenaed parties to not comply. "The White House will immediately call the financial institution or the individual being subpoenaed. And then threaten them and try to obstruct and encourage them to not cooperate with our investigation," Comer warned.

Comer reassured Bartiromo that "we're going to get those financial records one way or another, but like everything else in our investigation, Maria, it takes a long time because we are obstructed by the Biden legal team [and] by the White House."

🚨SUBPOENAS🚨



Today, I issued subpoenas to major credit card financial institutions. The subpoenas issued include records for Hunter Biden, James Biden, & Sara Biden; Biden associates Eric Schwerin, Gongwen Dong, & Mervyn Yan; & several of the Bidens’ companies. @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/zclI2FYJ22 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) February 15, 2024

Comer and Bartiromo also spoke about the testimony that associate Tony Bobulinski provided. In his testimony from last month that he provided, Biden family associate Rob Walker looked to denigrate Bobulinski's role. It was a move that Democrats on the Oversight Committee engaged in as well. Nevertheless, as Spencer covered at the time, Bobulinski had quite the damning information to share during the testimony he himself provided earlier this week.

Comer emphasized that Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is dishonest, something the chairman said he "continues to be," though he also assured "Tony Bobulinski will be vindicated. And once again, Jamie Raskin will be proven to be a liar." Raskin, along with another Democrat on the Committee, Rep. Dan Goldman of New York, also behaved worse than Comer had ever seen, with the chairman noting they were "trying to intimidate Tony Bobulinski." He even described them as those who "continue to defend the indefensible and "continue to serve as de facto Biden legal team attorneys," which he insisted is "counter to everything that Congress should be about."



The chairman had more to say about Bobulinski as well, calling him "the one honest credible guy that was involved with the Bidens," adding that "he was so honest and so credible, Hunter defrauded him because he didn't want to be in business with a guy like Tony Bobulinski."

Summarizing various testimonies, including Bobulinski, Rob Walker, and Devon Archer, Comer shared what they learned is just how central now President Joe Biden really was to these business dealings.

"Joe Biden was the central figure. He is what the Bidens were selling. He is how the Bidens took in tens of millions of dollars from our enemies around the world. And I think most Americans are not happy with that," Comer offered.

Later in the segment, Bartiromo and Comer reminded that the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees have demanded transcripts for interviews that Special Counsel Robert Hur conducted with Biden over his mishandling of classified documents, with a deadline in place of February 19. While Comer shared "we'll get those transcripts just like we've gotten everything else," he did note "it's going to be a battle."

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has also shared that Hur will appear before the Committee on March 12.

The transcript of his testimony was released just days later, on Friday. As Comer reminded Bartiromo, Hunter Biden himself will testify on February 28.

🚨 TRANSCRIPT RELEASE 🚨



Today, we are releasing the transcript of our transcribed interview with Tony Bobulinski.



🧵 See the key excerpts 👇 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 16, 2024

🚨 MORE: Key Excerpts from Tony Bobulinski’s Transcribed Interview https://t.co/Ysd6NRYDEv — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 16, 2024















