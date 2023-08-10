'We Are Going to Subpoena' Bidens: Comer Previews What's Next With Investigations

The House Oversight Committee under Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has been moving at a rapid speed when it comes to investigating Biden family corruption. Whatever Comer and his committee have done thus far, though, there's more coming, even after they face "obstruction" including but not only from the Biden family. He outlined what's next during his Fox Business appearance on "Morning with Maria" on Thursday morning, as he also went over with host Maria Bartiromo that there does look to be a connection between President Joe Biden from his time as vice president and son Hunter Biden with his shady business dealings.

Especially since there's been such a mainstream media blackout on such corruption, as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has discussed on his "Verdict" podcast, and as NewsBusters has been regularly covering, Bartiromo was eager for answers as to if Comer was going to request answers from the president, to issue subpoenas if need be.

"This is always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee," Comer reassured Bartiromo. "We are going to subpoena the family." However, Comer also explained, it is going to be a process that will also involve the courts, especially with pushback from the Biden family, and so they have to get it right.

Another thanks to @MariaBartiromo and the @MorningsMaria team for putting on-screen my Tuesday update during her @RepJimComer interview of ABC/CBS/NBC coverage of the third Trump indictment vs. Biden scandals.



See the full blog (and updates) here: https://t.co/EQSq3HD2xr pic.twitter.com/iNQ4AiP7pc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2023

"We're putting the case together to win in court. Obviously with all the opposition and obstruction we're getting from the Biden attorneys now, we know that this is going to end up in court when we subpoena the Bidens," Comer explained. "So we're putting together a case. And I think we've done that very well. We've shown the bank records," which were released on Wednesday.

The chairman went on to stress how the right timing is crucial. "If I had subpoenaed Joe and Hunter Biden in the first day I became chairman of the Committee, it would have been tied up in court and the judge would have eventually thrown it out, because at that time the narrative was 'well he never took any money when he was vice president, he never had any communication with his business associates, and he never--you know, the money never came from China.'"

It's not just that the mainstream media has been complicit in a failure to cover, but there's been a narrative shift from the media as well as the White House. Initially, we were told that Biden hadn't spoken to his son about the business dealings, something he himself fiercely insisted. But then it became that he wasn't involved, according to a testy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. When asked about the changing narrative, Jean-Pierre claimed that it hadn't actually changed.

"We've had to go every step of the way and prove the media narrative was wrong, and [then] Vice President [Biden] and the current president lied," Comer continued to tell Bartiromo. "We have caught Joe Biden in so many lies I can't even count the number of lies now. So we have put together a case that I think would stand up in any court of law in America, and we hope to hear from the Bidens soon."

The chairman repeatedly emphasized disappointment in the media. "I wish the media would have asked the president, 'what exactly did your family do to receive this $21 million that this House Oversight Committee has proven?'" Comer also insisted that "bank records don't lie," as proof.

Comer and his committee have also revealed more information over time, with even the mainstream media being forced to acknowledge that more is coming, though they try to exonerate the president for now.

When it comes to when Comer expects to subpoena Joe and Hunter Biden, Comer explained that they want to talk to three or four other associates, and they've been in contact with a couple of them. If they aren't willing to come in voluntarily, Comer reassured, they will be subpoenaed. As Matt covered earlier this week, Eric Schwerin, who handled the finances, is likely one of them.

Although he did not offer a specific timeline, Comer did speak to how "I think our Committee is going a whole lot faster than any other congressional committee in history and any other special counsel," stressing "this is a complicated case and we're being obstructed every step of the way by the Department of Justice, by the FBI, by the Secret Service, by the IRS, and by the Biden family attorneys," earning a "wow" from Bartiromo.

"But that's not stopping us, we continue to produce evidence about every two weeks."

The discussion was one part of the segment, as Comer also reminded viewers of a more full picture and how it all connects. There's a lot going against Joe Biden, Comer explained, is the testimony from Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter. Biden himself admitted and bragged about the prosecutor investigating Burisma being fired, which Comer said is "at the top of list." Comer also spoke to the FD 1023 alleging how Biden taking a bribe, speaking about "the overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden was very involved in that policy decision" to do with Burisma.

On 2/14/14, Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina wired $3.5M to a shell company associated with Hunter Biden & Devon Archer. About $1M was transferred to Archer & the remainder was used to initially fund a new company account, which Archer & Biden used to receive other foreign wires. pic.twitter.com/1bOPKR6CrY — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

The Oversight Committee, as Comer reminded, has released the details of the Biden family bank records, as he also called to mind money being "sent through so many different bank accounts and so many different companies." The Committee has proven the existence of at least 20 different shell companies, Comer reminded, with one of those shell companies involved when it comes to the exchange of money for Hunter Biden's Porsche.

"This is a pattern that the Bidens have done to hide the source of the revenue and then to deceive the IRS so that they wouldn't pay taxes," Comer said. "If it's not bad enough that the president's family has been involved in a pay-to-play scheme, on top of everything else, they didn't a penny of taxes according to the IRS whistleblowers on the over $20 million that they received from our enemies around the world."

As they discussed any defense that Biden might try to provide later in the segment, Comer again stressed that the Bidens continue to obstruct, which is why this has been "very difficult" and "an uphill battle from day one." Their strategy has thus been "to follow the money" and bide their time, rather than subpoena from the start, like Comer thinks the Biden attorneys assumed they would do.

With Comer subpoenaing the shell companies, the Bidens have "had to scramble," making it harder to get bank records and are even threatening the banks. "The amount of obstruction that we're seeing on a daily basis in this case is very concerning," the chairman stressed.

Speaking briefly to a larger issue of weaponization from the Biden Department of Justice, Comer warned this is not only to do with the Hunter Biden sweetheart plea deal, but also with "what we're seeing every day behind the scenes from the Department of Justice, from the FBI, from the Biden attorneys and from the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee should make every American sick at their stomach," Comer declared.

"We oppose public corruption," Comer shared as a view that all people should agree on. "And what we're seeing every day is public corruption in this White House," including the president using "plausible deniability" to claim he wasn't involved, something Comer offered "I don't think any American would believe that" with regards to.



