Here's What Tony Bobulinski Told House Investigators About the 'Biden Brand'

Hunter Biden's former business associate Anthony Bobulinski appeared for a transcribed interview with the House's Oversight and Judiciary Committees on Tuesday morning to share what he said in his opening statement are "facts and evidence that I have been trying to outline for over four years, all backed up and supported by emails, texts, documents, records, pictures, and other evidence."

Advertisement

Bobulinski told lawmakers investigating President Joe Biden and members of his family that he was appearing "out of duty to God and country in a nonpartisan manner," though he quipped he has "made a few campaign contributions over the years to Democrats such as Congressman Ro Khanna, a member of the Oversight Committee."

"I have tried to tell the American people the truth about serious corruption at the very top of their government," Bobulinski said in the transcribed interview according to his prepared opening statement obtained by Townhall. "In return, I have been falsely accused of being a purveyor of 'Russian disinformation' and a political surrogate," he noted. "My continuous efforts to inform the American people of the facts have been actively suppressed by both the United States Government and the so-called 'mainstream' media."

Bobulinski reiterated to lawmakers that "Joe Biden was 'the Brand' being sold by the Biden family" in their business dealings. "His family's foreign influence peddling operation — from China to Ukraine and elsewhere — sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government," Bobulinski said. "Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary in his family's business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability."

Explaining that the "only reason" any business transactions took place was "because Joe Biden was in high office," Bobulinski emphasized in his opening statement that the "Biden family business was Joe Biden, period."

Bobulinski reminded lawmakers that "key players have made this point clear as well," including Hunter Biden who "adamantly stated it in a variety of communications, as did another Biden family business associate, Devon Archer, in his testimony last year." In addition, Bobulinski noted foreign nationals "on the other side of these transactions — including from China, Ukraine and Romania — have also explained how and why these transactions took place."

Before imploring "each and every" lawmaker on the committees before which he sat for a transcribed interview on Tuesday to remove their "partisan hats today and focus on one party: the United States of America, Bobulinski again testified to the following "critically important facts" in his prepared opening statement. Number four, in particular, is especially damning.

1. Joe Biden was aware of the CEFC transaction, enabled it and had a constitutional responsibility and obligation to the American people to shut it down before it began. This is because CEFC had been identified as a known surrogate of the Chinese Communist Party by the U.S. Government and prosecutors in the Southern District of New York as far back as 2016, possibly earlier. I would encourage Congress to gather all of the exact facts and dates. It is clear to me that alarm bells should have been going off in the Obama-Biden White House and that Joe Biden should have been aware that his own administration had red-flagged CEFC as a tool of the Chinese Communist Party. This should have made any business transaction with CEFC a non-starter. I personally met with Joe Biden in Los Angeles in May of 2017 multipletimes to discuss the broad contours of our business dealings. The only reason Joe Biden met with me privately during the Milken Institute Global Conference and seated me at his head table was because I was a business associate of the Biden family. 2. Joe Biden’s immediate family members were enriched to the tune of tens of millions of dollars from some of our most dangerous adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party and players from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan and other foreign nations and entities. It is my educated belief dating back to Q clearance briefings I received in the Navy and continuing through recent discussions with experts, that under U.S. corruption laws, political office holders can be held as responsible as the immediate family members who are receiving money directly. This makes common sense and Americans understand this. The facts we are going to discuss today appear to me to present disturbing evidence, which these committees should thoroughly investigate, with respect to possible violations by Joe Biden of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity statutes, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). 3. The Biden family – Joe’s son Hunter and his brother Jim - knowingly and aggressively defrauded me as the CEO of SinoHawk Holdings and as a member of Oneida Holdings, LLC at the end of July 2017. They put Joe Biden and the rest of the Biden family smack in the middle of a $9 Billion transaction between Russia and China involving Qatar (specifically, the Qatar Investment Authority), and helped CEFC navigate through various issues before Patrick Ho, a CEFC executive, was arrested for corruption in New York in November 2017. Joe Biden’s status as the head of the family served an enforcement role – for example, when Hunter stated deliberately that his father Joe was sitting right next to him while demanding immediate payment of the $10 million CEFC had committed to the Biden family, as well as when Hunter demanded CEFC circumvent SinoHawk Holdings. The Biden family violated their fiduciary duties to SinoHawk and Oneida as they enriched themselves at the CEFC trough. 4. United States law enforcement appears to have been singularly unwilling to speak with me or to hear the facts we will be discussing today. I have never been contacted to provide testimony nor asked to speak with anyone connected with Joe Biden’s administration, including his Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, or local law enforcement. That includes U.S. Attorney David Weiss for the District of Delaware or any of the several grand juries I now know were convened after my name became publicly known. On October 23, 2020, I voluntarily walked into the Washington Field Office of the FBI with several phones containing years of encrypted communications between me and numerous members of the Biden family and their associates. That conversation, which was subject to False Statement statutes, lasted many hours, and was never followed up upon by anyone in government or law enforcement in any way. Rather, when the House Ways and Means Committee recently released the FBI 302 report of that meeting, Hunter Biden’s lawyers laughably tried to use a single note-taking error by a junior FBI agent to accuse me, falsely, of lying about my attendance at a meeting with Hunter Biden and CEFC in Miami. I was crystal clear to the agent in my interview that I was physically in Miami during that time for other things and did not attend the actual CEFC meeting. Hunter Biden’s lawyers should focus their energy on the facts and the extensive indictments Hunter is fighting versus creating smoke screens and distractions with their empty threats. I have only told the truth, I continue to tell the truth, I have the facts and, as we will discuss today, I also have the receipts to back them up.