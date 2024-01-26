On the Brink of a Constitutional Crisis and the Regime Media Is Dying
Here's When Mike Johnson Says House Will Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 26, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

When it comes to updates on a supplemental funding bill that some top Democrats thought there was hope to find agreement on before the start of the new year, it's still not looking good. Democrats and even some Senate Republicans like Mitt Romney have taken to pointing fingers at Donald Trump and the influence he has, while those like Ted Cruz continue to warn against the problematic bill. The House still remains under Republican control, though, with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) sharing his thoughts via a "Dear Colleague" letter sent out on Friday morning.

"I wanted to provide a brief update regarding the supplemental and the border since the Senate appears unable to reach any agreement. If rumors about the contents of the draft proposal are true, it would have been dead on arrival in the House anyway," Johnson's letter noted early on. He also reminded how the House had passed the Secure the Border Act (HR 2) last year.

When issuing that reminder, Johnson's letter shared that "I have assured our Senate colleagues the House would not accept any counterproposal if it would not actually solve the problems that have been created by the administration's subversive policies."

Johnson didn't just take issue with the rumored deal, but with how President Joe Biden and his administration have made the border crisis worse. That especially includes Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whom the House has been making moves to impeach

The House Homeland Security Committee will thus move forward with Articles of Impeachment next week, as Johnson laid out:

The facts show that President Biden and his Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas have wilfilly ignored and actively undermined our nation's immigration laws. My office has documented at least 64 specific actions taken by his administration that effectively opened our border and instituted the current chaos. Rather than accept accoubtability, President Biden is now trying to blame Congress for what HE himself intentionally created.

The American people know better, and that's why public opinion polls show the country has overwhemingly sided with us on this issue. When we return next week, by necessity, the House Homeland Security Committee will move forward with Articles of Impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas. A vote on the floor will be held as soon as possible thereafter.

RealClearPolling currently has Biden at just a 31.5 percent approval rating on immigration, while 63.5 percent disapprove, making it his least popular issue. A Wall Street Journal poll released last month also showed Trump with a particularly high lead over Biden on securing the border, in that 54 percent of voters trust him more on that issue, compared to the 24 percent who say they trust Biden more.

The speaker also expressed his support for Texas in his letter as well. Not only did the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this week hand down a 5-4 decision that allows for federal agents to cut razor wire along the U.S.-Mexico border, but Democrats have distorted the decision and the Biden administration has not ruled out federalizing the national guard.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is continuing to stand strong, though, and is being supported by his fellow Republicans. This includes in the House, with Johnson writing "I made clear that we stand with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in his heroic efforts to protect the citizens of his state and all Americans, and I am emphasizing again today that House Republicans will vigoruously oppose any policy proposal from the White House or Senate that would further incentivize illegal aliens to break our laws."

CNN's report on the letter mentioned that "the Senate deal has not been released and negotiators warn that the leaks of the package have not been accurate."

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) also posted about rumors, while addressing those who would blame Trump. "Let's focus on the real problem," he also posted, while calling out Biden's policies.

It doesn't hurt that Johnson's letter nevertheless serves to remind that Republicans are holding the line on this when it comes to making sure to pass something that will actually help fix the problem.


