Jon Ossoff Really Doesn't Look to Be Making Reelection Easy on Himself

One of the most vulnerable senators running for reelection in 2026, if not the most vulnerable, is Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who has thus become a prime target for the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC). Ossoff, who represents a state that President Donald Trump won last November, is not exactly making it easy on himself, as he's given the NRSC plenty of fodder to work with.

Advertisement

On Friday, Ossoff held a town hall event in Marietta, Georgia, where an attendee certainly had a bone to pick with the president in her question.

Early on, she claimed that "everything that Trump is doing is leading down an authoritative rule," as she then raised her voice to demand to know, "why are there no calls for impeachment?" Such a question led to applause, but also to the woman raising her voice even further. "This is unacceptable! I will not live in an authoritative country! And neither will any of these people! You can do more! Think outside the box. He needs to be impeached! I will not live like this," the woman continued as she went on her unhinged rant, gesturing for emphasis.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) has made clear his intentions to file articles of impeachment against the president.

As she went to explain her parents were retired and her son has autism, the woman once more raised her voice to come off as even more unhinged, still gesturing. "Do you think that there's nothing that can be done?! No! Do something more! I like you, and I will vote for you if you are brave and you do what we need. We need him impeached! We need him removed!" Ossoff calmly thanked the woman as she stepped away from the microphone to cheers and applause from the other attendees.

"There is no doubt that this president's conduct has already exceeded any prior standard for impeachment for the United States House of Representatives," Ossoff claimed. "He is granting audiences to people who buy his meme coin," Ossoff went off about, as he discussed "our corrupt system." Ossoff even compared this to Hunter Biden's paintings and the influence involved. From there, Ossoff claimed that Trump "is selling access" and that "there is no question that that rises to the level of an impeachable offense," which he called "just one of many."

The senator went on to also claim that Trump has been "defying a federal court order," and from there added "I agree with you," emphasizing he does so "strongly" when it comes to the woman attending his town hall. Ossoff also said he "regret[ted]" if his response was "an unwelcome" one, as he offered that in order to achieve impeachment, the only way to do that was for Democrats to have a majority in the House. "Believe me, I'm working on it every single day, every single day," he assured the crowd, and also told the woman he would "work creatively" with her and made it so that a member of his team would get in touch with her to "continue the conversation."

Democrat Senator Jon @ossoff says Democrats want to flip the House so that he can impeach, remove and imprison President Trump



“I agree with you”



Disturbing - this is Democrats’ endgame. https://t.co/CXzXqmLTnJ — NRCC (@NRCC) April 25, 2025

In addition to sharing the video from their X account, also calling Ossoff's remarks "Disturbing" and noting that it amounts to the "Democrats' endgame," the NRSC also called out Ossoff by highlighting other issues where he's at odds with voters. "Jon Ossoff said he's working every single day to overturn the will of Georgia voters who just elected President Trump," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. "It's disgusting and Georgians deserve better than a liberal resistance darling who sides with illegal immigrants and men who want to infiltrate women's sports."

It's also worth exploring how many residents really stand with Ossoff and this woman at the town hall event, one who the senator seems so eager to work with. Where is Marietta located in Georgia? In Cobb County. The county's districts do include Democratic members of Congress, like Sens. Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well Rep. Lucy McBath. But, there's also Republicans whose districts are included in the county, such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Barry Loudermilk.

Advertisement

Georgia as a state also voted for Trump for president once more last November, after already voting for him in 2016. Trump beat then Vice President Kamala Harris in the Peach State by +2.2 percentage points, when RealClearPolling had shown him with a lead of +1.3.

A potential opponent for Ossoff, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), is also quite popular, and may even earn Democratic support in an Ossoff-Kemp race for that U.S. Senate seat.

Ossoff has shown himself particularly opposed to Trump in other ways as well. Last month, he not only voted against advancing a continuing resolution (CR), so as to avoid a government shutdown, he fundraised off of such a move as he continued to go after Trump, Elon Musk, and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). It even resulted in a watchdog group filing an ethics complaint against him.

The senator also reposted a clip of his remarks from that town hall to his X account. "People across the country are fearful. And they are fearful by design. That is the point. The point is to make people afraid. Afraid to dissent. Or simply afraid to be here at all. And the erosion of civil rights and civil liberties in this country right now is happening at so swift a rate, it is unlike anything we’ve seen in American history," he claimed, going for quite the fearmongering. At this point, with their record low approval ratings, it may be all that the Democrats have.

Those forecasters who have come out with a rating approximately 18 months before the election consider the race to be a "Toss-Up."

Advertisement

JUST NOW: Senator Jon Ossoff at his town hall in Cobb County, GA: “People across the country are fearful. And they are fearful by design. That is the point. The point is to make people afraid. Afraid to dissent. Or simply afraid to be here at all. And the erosion of civil rights… pic.twitter.com/eLo4TkhlAg — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 25, 2025

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.