White House Issues New Threat Against Texas As Border Stand-off Continues

Katie Pavlich  |  January 25, 2024 4:15 PM
As the battle between the federal government and Texas law enforcement continues in the Lone Star State, the White House has issued a new threat against Republican Governor Greg Abbott as he works to stop the illegal immigration invasion on the southern border with Mexico. 

For two years, through Operation Lone Star, Abbott has deployed the Texas National Guard to build barriers -- including miles of fencing and razor wire -- to keep illegal immigrants out. The Biden administration took them to court, which led to the Supreme Court ruling Border Patrol agents have the authority to cut through the wire. 

Governor Abbott is doubling down, putting up more razor wire and reiterating Texas' constitutional right to defend itself. 

"The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now," reads the statement. "President Biden has instructed his agencies to ignore federal statutes that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense," Abbott released in a statement late Wednesday. "For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary."

UPDATE: The List of Governors Rallying Behind Abbott Grows Spencer Brown
Now, as Biden continues his assault on Texas rather than on millions of illegal immigrants brazenly pouring into the country, a number of states are joining Abbott in his fight against the federal government. 

