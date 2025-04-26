Shedeur Sanders Got a Call on Draft Night, But It Wasn't One He Was Expecting

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a projected top-10 pick, was again left hanging by the phones. He dropped out of the first round, which some said could happen on Thursday night. On Friday, he shocked the sports media establishment, as every NFL team picking in the second and third rounds opted not to select him. The draft concludes tomorrow, starting at noon, with rounds four through seven being selected. He’s now squarely in backup territory. Two teams that were projected to take him—Las Vegas and Pittsburgh—passed him over multiple times.

Marcus Spears: "We don't have to be apologetic for Shedeur Sanders not getting drafted. 32 teams didn't draft him... we are not in mourning. It happens every single year where somebody doesn't get drafted where people think they're gonna get drafted." pic.twitter.com/2NL4g9AAyX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2025

Scott Van Pelt tries to wrap his head around the Shedeur Sanders slide. #NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/oQgrTcbFEz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2025

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO SHEDEUR SANDERS IS THE MOST STUNNING AND DISGUSTING DEVELOPMENT IN NFL DRAFT HISTORY. HE SHOULD'VE GONE 1ST OVERALL. MEL KIPER RANKED HIM 5TH, ABOVE CAM WARD AT 6TH. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 26, 2025

Mel Kiper with more: "I think it's disgusting. I don't understand what the heck's going on with this... I don't see, outside of [not having] the rocket arm, 4.6 speed, [6'3", 230-pound frame], what is [Shedeur Sanders] lacking? Somebody's gonna have to explain that one to me." https://t.co/EycLLyHFE7 pic.twitter.com/0ogpzokqDj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2025

"Why is Shedeur Sanders not picked now?"



Daniel Jeremiah and Joel Klatt offered their input. pic.twitter.com/3wzNFmuNxq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2025

Mel Kiper, the NFL draft guru, was aghast at how fast and far Sanders’ draft stock had fallen. Jokes were popping up that the National Guard would have to be deployed to Lambeau Field, the site of the 2025 draft, to keep Kiper in check. Who knows why this is happening? Is it Sanders himself, or perhaps not having the best interview process, or are front offices uneasy with his father, Mr. Primetime, lurking in the corner? Still, to do this to the guy is just brutal. The video shows that someone was able to get Shedeur Sanders’ number and called him. When he picked up the phone, the person said he would “have to wait a little longer.”

Shedeur getting prank called during day two of the draft is nasty work



pic.twitter.com/9mbTnoHuJH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2025

Nah this is cruel. Too far. https://t.co/gRn0aROkml — liv (@livmoods) April 26, 2025

That’s cold-blooded.

Even Donald Trump has weighed in on Sanders’ draft stock dropping:

President Donald Trump on NFL teams passing on Shedeur Sanders in Round 1: pic.twitter.com/kFogXmsRoG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 25, 2025

And stop with the lazy racism taking points. Cam Ward, Miami's quarterback, was the number one overall pick, followed by Travis Hunter, who went to Jacksonville, and Abdul Carter, who went to the New York Giants at number three. All of these guys were black, so cool it.

