Tipsheet

Shedeur Sanders Got a Call on Draft Night, But It Wasn't One He Was Expecting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 26, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a projected top-10 pick, was again left hanging by the phones. He dropped out of the first round, which some said could happen on Thursday night. On Friday, he shocked the sports media establishment, as every NFL team picking in the second and third rounds opted not to select him. The draft concludes tomorrow, starting at noon, with rounds four through seven being selected. He’s now squarely in backup territory. Two teams that were projected to take him—Las Vegas and Pittsburgh—passed him over multiple times. 

Mel Kiper, the NFL draft guru, was aghast at how fast and far Sanders’ draft stock had fallen. Jokes were popping up that the National Guard would have to be deployed to Lambeau Field, the site of the 2025 draft, to keep Kiper in check. Who knows why this is happening? Is it Sanders himself, or perhaps not having the best interview process, or are front offices uneasy with his father, Mr. Primetime, lurking in the corner? Still, to do this to the guy is just brutal. The video shows that someone was able to get Shedeur Sanders’ number and called him. When he picked up the phone, the person said he would “have to wait a little longer.” 

That’s cold-blooded. 

Even Donald Trump has weighed in on Sanders’ draft stock dropping:

And stop with the lazy racism taking points. Cam Ward, Miami's quarterback, was the number one overall pick, followed by Travis Hunter, who went to Jacksonville, and Abdul Carter, who went to the New York Giants at number three. All of these guys were black, so cool it.

*** 

Clay Matthews kicked off the draft, and it didn’t disappoint:

