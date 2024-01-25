The Biden Administration Is Hiding Illegal Immigration Data for December
JD Vance Introduces Bill Empowering States to Protect Southern Border

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 25, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a 5-4 decision siding with the Biden administration as it allows for federal agents to cut razor wire installed along the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has nevertheless stood firm in protecting his state from the crisis at the southern border, including with the presence of the National Guard as well as razor wire. Now, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is communicating support from members of Congress, as he introduced his bill on Thursday, the State Border Security Act, to prevent federal agents from taking down that wire, or other fencing, within 25 miles of the U.S.-Mexican border.

In a post shared over his X account to promote the bill, Vance noted his bill "would codify the right of every state along the US-Mexico border to defend its own territory." As a further display of support for states like Texas, Vance's post also noted that "[i]f Joe Biden refuses take action, let the states get the job done."

The bill also contains an exception, though, "for protective fencing constructed with the intention of facilitating, rather than deterring, illegal immigration, and would allow the Attorney General to seek injunctive relief if clear evidence demonstrates a state government constructed protective fencing with the intention of facilitating illegal immigration," as explained in a press release from Vance's office.

Vance's bill is but one display of support. Abbott has also had the support from numerous other governors, as Spencer has been covering. "#StandWithTexas" has also been trending over X. On Thursday afternoon, the Republican Governors Association (RGA) issued a statement in support as well, which included 25 signatories.

The crisis at the southern border and the actions of a presidential administration have reached a fever pitch in recent days in large part due to, but not only because of, the Supreme Court's split decision. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas is facing impeachment for his role in the border crisis, with a markup hearing to take place next week.

Immigration is also becoming an increasingly important issue, as revealed in a Harvard CAPS-Harris survey that Leah covered earlier on Thursday. According to RealClearPolling, President Joe Biden currently has just a 31.5 percent approval rating on immigration, while 63.5 percent disapprove, making it Biden's lowest rated issue.

