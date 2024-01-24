Reporter Gets Torn to Shreds for Claiming 'Learn to Code' Was Never a...
Tipsheet

What Comes Next in the House's Push to Impeach Mayorkas

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 24, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

As the Biden border crisis worsens, House Republicans' efforts to pursue accountability for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continue to speed ahead as the impeachment inquiry against the DHS chief is about to enter a new phase.

According to the House Committee on Homeland Security, members will gather next Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. ET to begin the markup of their articles of impeachment against Mayorkas for "high crimes and misdemeanors." 

Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) reminded that, over the last year, his committee "conducted a comprehensive investigation into the causes, costs, and consequences of the unprecedented crisis at America's borders." Green and the Homeland Security Committee churned through ten hearings and extensive interviews with top Border Patrol agents, generating data and information for six reports containing a total of around 400 pages worth of information.

"Our thorough and fair investigation exposed Secretary Mayorkas’ abuse of power and refusal to comply with the law," Green summarized. "In November, 201 Democrats voted to refer articles of impeachment against the secretary to our Committee and, having completed impeachment hearings earlier this month, we plan to mark up those articles next week."

Texas' Latest Border Move Is a Giant Middle Finger to the Biden Admin Spencer Brown
The impeachment hearings held by the House Homeland Security Committee included "testimony from top legal officials that detailed how Secretary Mayorkas has failed to uphold his oath of office, how his actions and decisions rise to the level of impeachable offenses, and how his misconduct is costing states across the country," Green continued. "We also heard from Americans grieving the consequences of Secretary Mayorkas’ refusal to comply with the law and his abuse of power, which has cost American families countless innocent lives," he reminded. 

"This Committee has conducted extensive oversight and passed historic legislation to secure the border," Green emphasized. Still, he said the "final remedy for dealing directly with Secretary Mayorkas’ willful and systemic disregard for the rule of law is impeachment. After three years of this crisis and a year of investigations and proceedings, we must move forward with accountability."

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

