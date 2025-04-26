They Did It Again: Trump Set Another Trap for Dems on Rogue Judges
These Posts From Ed Markey, Amy Klobuchar in Reaction to Judge's Arrest Were Quite the Doozy

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | April 26, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The FBI on Friday arrested Judge Hannah Dugan, a Wisconsin Circuit Court judge for Milwaukee County for allegedly hiding an illegal immigrant in her courthouse, allowing him to evade immigration officials. On Friday night, FBI Director posted to X that "No one is above the law," a much needed reminder for Democrats who have lamented the arrest since it took place. One of the more concerning posts came from Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), who has been particularly critical of President Donald Trump and his second administration, especially but not only when it comes to Elon Musk.

Dugan's arrest has been a trending topic on X, and it seems that virtually every Democrat politician and pundit felt the need to weigh in. Markey chimed in pretty early on Friday afternoon, with a short but noteworthy post.

"The Trump admin has arrested a judge in Milwaukee. This is a red alert moment. We must all rise up against it," Markey posted. What is that supposed to mean? How does the senator propose people "rise up against it," and what if someone unhinged were to hear that directive and act on it?

The post brought in thousands of concerned replies and quoted reposts, including from Bonchie at our sister site at RedState, who was asking if the senator was "calling for violence?"

This isn't the first time that Markey has made concerning remarks about the Trump administration. In February, during a rally in Boston, Markey spoke to the crowd using a bullhorn, not only taking issue with Trump and Musk, but calling for "a revolution," as he referenced numerous other revolutions. "The revolution against Donald Trump and Elon Musk, it starts here," the senator emphasized, to particularly loud applause from the crowd.

Markey made those remarks over two months ago now, as we covered at the time, and the post of his remarks on video are still his pinned post.

It's worth reminding that many Democratic politicians, candidates, and pundits themselves posted that "No one is above the law," though they had been speaking about Trump. 

Bonchie also quipped that Sen. Amy Klonuchar's (D-MN) post from October 14, 2022 ought to have contained a special note that read, "Disclaimer: Offer does not apply to left-wing judges who harbor illegal aliens)."

Markey himself posted from that account that "No one is above the law," including in a post to do with Trump's first impeachment trial during his first term. 

Markey isn't the only one worth making note of for his post, but also Klobuchar, as highlighted in the posts above. 

In a ratioed post from 1:41pm on Friday, Klobuchar herself acknowledged that "we don’t have all the details," though she still felt the need to claim that "this is a grave step and undermines our system of checks and balances." 

"This is not normal," the post began by claiming. "The Administration's arrest of a sitting judge in Wisconsin is a drastic move that threatens the rule of law."

Not only did the post receive far more replies taking issue with Klobuchar's narrative than it did likes, but the post was also mocked in screenshots and quoted reposts, including from her colleagues, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). 

The further details that were released paint a concerning picture about the illegal immigrant who Dugan had been allegedly aiding, according to a lengthy thread posted by The Federalist's Margot Cleveland.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz had been charged with three counts of domestic batter with physical pain or injury, and had already been deported and then illegally returned once more. 

For her alleged actions, Dugan has been charged with obstructing or impeding a proceeding of a department, the details which the thread explains, and also concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

RADICAL LEFT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

