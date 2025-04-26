Joe Biden Attends Pope Francis' Funeral, Reminding Us We're Better Off Without Him in Office

As Townhall and our sister sites have been covering on Saturday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Vatican City to attend Pope Francis' funeral. Trump even met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. While the mainstream media freaked out about Trump's presence, it's worth highlighting how former President Joe Biden was there, as Nick Arama did for our sister site at RedState.

Advertisement

While in office, then President Joe Biden increasingly showed signs of decline, which the White House and Democratic allies in the mainstream media covered up and even gaslit the American people on, even when there was video evidence showing as much. The Daily Mail has video, and there's been plenty of posts over X as well.

Joe Biden appears to need help navigating the steps. pic.twitter.com/CdkJHV7Y2q — Ginger (@GingerOrichar) April 26, 2025

When it came to seating arrangements, Biden was located far behind Trump, though in the same shot per some clips of where people were seated.

Another noteworthy detail about Biden's spot, beyond how lost he looked, is that he was seated by someone from a nation that isn't exactly friendly with the United States, Iran’s Ambassador to the Vatican Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari.

As Oli London pointed out in sharing a clip of the guests in question, Mokhtari looked to be taking selfies during the event.

Presidents Trump and Biden in same shot -- attending Pope Francis Funeral Mass in Vatican City pic.twitter.com/TsgqQp1bYF — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 26, 2025

LMAO! They put Biden in the way back at the funeral of Pope Francis.



Look at how lost he looks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qvjoihCi6Q — Jack (@jackunheard) April 26, 2025

Joe Biden seated behind Iran’s Culture Minister and Ambassador during the funeral of Pope Francis.



Iran’s Ambassador to the Vatican Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari appeared to take selfies, during the funeral as Joe and Jill Biden stood behind him.



pic.twitter.com/fh3WcRpU1s — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 26, 2025

Mokhtari wasn't the only one taking selfies, though. Biden himself did as well. It was not the classiest of moves, to be sure. That there were those viewing Pope Francis' open casket earlier in the week taking selfies with the pope's body also garnered headlines and outrage, something the Vatican had to ask them not to do. Those people should have known better and Biden, a supposedly "devout" Catholic, though he was often and openly at odds with the Catholic Church during his presidency, should have as well when it comes to the somber occasion.

Selfies at the Pope's funeral. Classy move, Joe. pic.twitter.com/NRosS1GsUO — 🇺🇸🇨🇺 Jim Böbarino 🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@JBobMagnificent) April 26, 2025

President Biden attended today on Pope Francis' funeral at St. Peter Basillica in Vatican. pic.twitter.com/gVKzSdu86G — Biden Activities Tracker (@BidenActivities) April 26, 2025

Many of this outlets that went after Trump, namely The Daily Beast, failed to call out Biden for taking selfies. The far-left outlet gleefully went after Trump for how the homily on Pope Francis supposedly called out the president over immigration. There was no mention of Biden, from his rabid support for abortion and LGBT+ issues in contrast with Church teaching, or about his selfies.

Advertisement

It's also particularly rich that The Daily Beast would be covering the funeral in such a way at all, given how much they particularly botched a story about Vice President JD Vance visiting Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, just before he died, by claiming he broke a rule when it comes to taking pictures at the Sistine Chapel. It was not mentioned until the 14th paragraph that Vance had been given permission.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.