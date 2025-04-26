How a CNN Political Commentator Shut Down the Leftist Meltdown Over the FBI...
MSNBC Melted Down Over FBI Agents Arresting a Judge Who Likely Broke the...
Shedeur Sanders Got a Call on Draft Night, But It Wasn't One He...
VIP
Don't Be Depressed. Be Optimistic.
Lawless in the Courtroom
VIP
If It Saves One Life?
Diana West: An Iconic Conservative Voice
What Is America? Part One
Puerto Rico’s Governor Is Failing Trump’s Energy Agenda—and Her Own People
The Party of Racism, Prejudice, and Bias
The U.S. Should Learn From a Diminished Europe’s Energy Mistakes
Democrats Should Love the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
Trump’s Tax Cuts Worked — Now Make Them Permanent
Trade Victory Is Near for President Donald J. Trump
Tipsheet

They Did It Again: Trump Set Another Trap for Dems on Rogue Judges

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 26, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

They did it again: the Democrats got totally owned for taking the wrong side of an issue—this time involving judges who have broken the law. One New Mexico judge was arrested after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at his home revealed that a reported Tren de Aragua member was living there. The second incident involved Judge Hannah Dugan, who was arrested for helping an illegal escape from immigration officers. They broke the law, you get arrested—this isn’t hard. But Democrats think that their judges are above the law. 

Advertisement

Democrats are trying to make this a 'tyranny' narrative against Trump. It won’t work. Trump’s communications team is too good, the Democrats are too stupid, and their allies in the media don’t have the muscle to dominate the airwaves. We own them. And the phrase “no one is above the law” clamped down on the ankles of the Democrats like a bear trap. 

A refresher on Judge Dugan (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel): 

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was charged April 25 with two felonies on allegations of trying to help an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest after he appeared in her courtroom. 

According to a 13-page complaint, Dugan, 65, is accused of obstructing a U.S. agency and concealing an individual to prevent an arrest. The two charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $350,000 fine, but sentences in cases involving nonviolent offenses typically are much shorter. 

Specifically, the complaint says Dugan assisted Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented Mexican immigrant, avoid being arrested by federal immigration officials at the Milwaukee County Courthouse after he appeared in her courtroom for a pretrial conference on April 18. Flores-Ruiz is facing three misdemeanor battery counts. 

Two federal agents eventually chased Flores-Ruiz down outside the courthouse and apprehended him at West State Street and North 10th Street downtown, according to the complaint. 

Recommended

How a CNN Political Commentator Shut Down the Leftist Meltdown Over the FBI Arresting Rogue Judges Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And the media meltdown and blowup from Democrats, with our people providing the receipts. It’s also not unprecedented; a judge was arrested in 2019 for helping an illegal avoid arrest.

Advertisement

Game. Set. Match.

Trump got Democrats to defend an MS-13 gangbanger who beat his wife. Now, defending judges who break the law. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How a CNN Political Commentator Shut Down the Leftist Meltdown Over the FBI Arresting Rogue Judges Matt Vespa
Shedeur Sanders Got a Call on Draft Night, But It Wasn't One He Was Expecting Matt Vespa
MSNBC Melted Down Over FBI Agents Arresting a Judge Who Likely Broke the Law Matt Vespa
DOJ's Latest Policy Reversal Is Going to Freak Out Reporters Matt Vespa
Pentagon Puts Politics Over Readiness: Taxpayers to Fund Sex Change Surgeries for Troops Sarah Arnold
Virginia Giuffre, Key Witness in Epstein Scandal, Dies by Suicide Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How a CNN Political Commentator Shut Down the Leftist Meltdown Over the FBI Arresting Rogue Judges Matt Vespa
Advertisement