They Did It Again: Trump Set Another Trap for Dems on Rogue Judges

They did it again: the Democrats got totally owned for taking the wrong side of an issue—this time involving judges who have broken the law. One New Mexico judge was arrested after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at his home revealed that a reported Tren de Aragua member was living there. The second incident involved Judge Hannah Dugan, who was arrested for helping an illegal escape from immigration officers. They broke the law, you get arrested—this isn’t hard. But Democrats think that their judges are above the law.

Advertisement

Here we have a bunch of hypocrites.



pic.twitter.com/yrLbaHWOOl — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 26, 2025

Democrats are trying to make this a 'tyranny' narrative against Trump. It won’t work. Trump’s communications team is too good, the Democrats are too stupid, and their allies in the media don’t have the muscle to dominate the airwaves. We own them. And the phrase “no one is above the law” clamped down on the ankles of the Democrats like a bear trap.

A refresher on Judge Dugan (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel):

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was charged April 25 with two felonies on allegations of trying to help an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest after he appeared in her courtroom. According to a 13-page complaint, Dugan, 65, is accused of obstructing a U.S. agency and concealing an individual to prevent an arrest. The two charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $350,000 fine, but sentences in cases involving nonviolent offenses typically are much shorter. Specifically, the complaint says Dugan assisted Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented Mexican immigrant, avoid being arrested by federal immigration officials at the Milwaukee County Courthouse after he appeared in her courtroom for a pretrial conference on April 18. Flores-Ruiz is facing three misdemeanor battery counts. Two federal agents eventually chased Flores-Ruiz down outside the courthouse and apprehended him at West State Street and North 10th Street downtown, according to the complaint.

And the media meltdown and blowup from Democrats, with our people providing the receipts. It’s also not unprecedented; a judge was arrested in 2019 for helping an illegal avoid arrest.

Rep Ryan Clancy: “What Judge Dugan apparently did was what all of us should be doing."



pic.twitter.com/UQz0UmhaiF — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 26, 2025

Judges who commit crimes can be arrested.



What a stupid comment. https://t.co/v7YOLh49vU — RBe (@RBPundit) April 25, 2025

Judges don't help perps escape federal authorities through a private exit, in a functioning democracy https://t.co/JqZI1LRbZh — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) April 25, 2025

Gene Rossi said the DOJ made a "spectacle" of arresting Judge Hannah Dugan because they "defiled" the rule of law by "taking extreme measures. Getting an arrest warrant for a judge who says, 'Go in the back door and go to the elevator. They'll meet you outside.' That's… pic.twitter.com/UpErG6vZUr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 26, 2025

Stop lying — it’s not “unprecedented” in any sense of the word.



No one is above the law. https://t.co/Y4NQtWbnyS pic.twitter.com/XkKpDulm3m — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 25, 2025

Pretty funny how Klobuchar says “we don’t have all the details” before concluding that the details are irrelevant and she must be right pic.twitter.com/8U4XcXshKX — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 25, 2025

Advertisement

No. One. Is. Above. The. Law.



A judge harbored and concealed a criminal alien, obstructed federal law enforcement, and willfully violated federal immigration law. These are extremely grave crimes, all enacted into law by Congress. https://t.co/AfZ1eMPcxo — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 25, 2025

You have the memory of a goldfish. https://t.co/6KNHZJX0go pic.twitter.com/McT0HYoXlC — Alex Pfeiffer (@Pfeiffer47) April 25, 2025

Rough day for the “No one is above the law” crowd. https://t.co/yFCwzz6jEL pic.twitter.com/xUUB8FdAr7 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 25, 2025

Game. Set. Match.

Trump got Democrats to defend an MS-13 gangbanger who beat his wife. Now, defending judges who break the law.