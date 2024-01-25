'Enough Is Enough': Governors Rally Behind Abbott As Biden Threatens Texas

As Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to "hold the line" against President Joe Biden and his administration's attempts to deny the Lone Star State the right to defend itself from the illegal immigrant invasion declared by Abbott, the leaders of other states facing the effects of Biden's border crisis are standing with him.

Abbott has declared that he will not back down in the face of mounting legal harassment from the federal government and defiantly ordered the installation of more razor wire to enforce the international border based on his constitutional right to self-defense after the Supreme Court granted Biden's emergency appeal to allow federal agents to cut the wire that is helping prevent the influx of illegal immigrants that set another record in December of more than 300,000.

Among those standing with Abbott is Governor Kevin Stitt of neighboring Oklahoma.

Oklahoma stands with Texas. https://t.co/67VzVEfEv1 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) January 24, 2024

In addition, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin posted his support for Abbott and Texas' work to do "the job Joe Biden and his border czar [Vice President Kamala Harris] refuse to do."

Virginia stands with Texas. @GregAbbott_TX is doing the job Joe Biden and his border czar refuse to do to secure our border.



The Biden administration has turned every state into a border state. We must stop the flow of fentanyl, save lives, and secure our southern border. https://t.co/XaPu2RqJBP — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) January 25, 2024

"Enough is enough," declared Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in declaring "full support" for Abbott and the State of Texas.

Enough is enough. Our southern border is in crisis thanks to the Biden administration’s refusal to do their job.@GregAbbott_TX and the state of Texas have our full support. https://t.co/dmJKMsviTV — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) January 25, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has sent Sunshine State officers to help Texas with Operation Lone Star, noted that Biden's argument that Texas (or any state) is "powerless to defend themselves against an invasion, it wouldn't have been ratified in the first place."

If the Constitution really made states powerless to defend themselves against an invasion, it wouldn’t have been ratified in the first place and Texas would have never joined the union when it did.



TX is upholding the law while Biden is flouting it.



FL will keep assisting… https://t.co/qOJY2zT1hG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 24, 2024

Up in South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem praised Abbott's actions as "exactly right."

.@GregAbbott_TX is exactly right to invoke Texas’ constitutional authority to defend itself.



The Biden Administration has created a national security crisis and put Americans in danger. Their failure is an unconstitutional dereliction of duty.



South Dakota has been proud to… https://t.co/s4NMyvyu3Y — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 24, 2024

Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte also noted that Abbott is doing what Biden won't and reminded that Biden's willful effort to make the border less secure "is inviting cartels, illegal drugs, and human trafficking into the United States."

Governor @GregAbbott_TX is doing what @POTUS won’t.



By refusing to act, President Biden is inviting cartels, illegal drugs, and human trafficking into the United States.



We must secure the southern border. https://t.co/K1tAy6pE4e — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) January 24, 2024

Emphasizing how Biden has turned every state into a border state, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee noted that the "federal government's failure to secure our nation's southern border is jeopardizing the safety of all Americans."

The federal government’s failure to secure our nation’s southern border is jeopardizing the safety of all Americans. Tennessee has always stood with Texas, and we always will. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 25, 2024

Biden, who has shown no interest in securing America's international borders or preventing illegal immigrants from streaming into the country without consequence since his first day in office, faces increasing pressure to do something — anything — to address the crisis he's created. Yet, he still refuses to act. The least he could do would be to stop attacking those, with Governor Abbott leading the way, who are doing something to stop the invasion of Texas.

If Biden refuses to realize the error of his attempts to deprive Texas of its constitutional right to self-defense against an invasion while Biden abdicates his duty to protect Texas, Abbott must continue to stand strong and, in the spirit of Texas' rich history, tell Biden to "come and take it."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include statements of support from additional governors.