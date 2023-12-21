Reminder: Joe Biden Had a Connection With Son Hunter's Business Associates

As Democrats and the mainstream media continue to claim there's no evidence to link President Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden's business and business associates, House Republicans continue to remind otherwise. A Tuesday press release from the House Ways and Means Committee, one of the committees investigating the Biden family, noted that "Mountains of Evidence Show Joe Biden Was Complicit in Hunter’s Global Influence-Peddling Scheme." Even NBC News covered the incident, as they did on Thursday.

The NBC News report was particularly interested in a finding from the release reminding that "Joe Biden communicated with Hunter Biden and his business associates" as vice-president.

There are 327 emails showing such correspondence, with the then vice president even using an alias. As the Committee noted with original emphasis, "54 of the emails were exclusively between Joe Biden and one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, Eric Schwerin, who was in charge of structuring the family’s various shell companies that launder money around the world."

The release also reminded that "Joe Biden actively participated in his son’s business dealings," citing recently released emails, that "Joe Biden took official actions that were linked to the Biden family business," and that "Hunter Biden himself referred to Joe as his family’s 'only asset.'"

One of Hunter Biden's former business associates, Devon Archer, is mentioned in the release, including how Hunter had and was hired for his "political weight." Archer also testified under oath over the summer about Joe Biden being "the brand."

Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) spoke to Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo about their findings on the Biden family. These findings, as Smith laid out, contradict the ever-changing story of the president and his administration.

Smith mentioned "a pattern we've been seeing throughout this entire investigation." Joe Biden especially has been changing his story as more evidence comes out. He's not the only one, though, as Smith reminded that Hunter Biden has claimed in his own press conference "that Joe Biden was not financially involved. Well let me tell you," Smith pointed out to Bartiromo, "the emails and documentation we've been getting from the IRS whistleblowers prove otherwise."

Last week, the House voted along party lines to authorize the impeachment inquiry into the president. An AP-NORC poll from October found that 68 percent of Americans believe that the president did something "unethical" or "illegal" when it comes to Hunter's business dealings, with 40 percent of Democrats holding that view as well. A CNN poll from September found that 61 percent of respondents believe Biden had "some involvement" with his son's business dealings as vice president.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), whose committee is also investigating the Biden family, spoke with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Wednesday's episode of "The Verdict" about even more of that evidence.

Comer has discussed such evidence in numerous instances with Cruz and co-host Ben Ferguson.

