Tipsheet

Joe Biden Used a Fake Name to Conduct Official Government Business

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 29, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden continues to claim he was "never in business" with his son Hunter. But documentation produced by the House Oversight Committee shows he used a number of aliases when communicating through email with Hunter and his business partner, Devon Archer. 

One of the names Biden used was "Robert L. Peters" and in addition to his communication with Hunter, he used that name to conduct official government business. 

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sent a letter to the National Archives earlier this month requesting all documents containing President Biden's pseudonym.

“Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling. We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates," Comer released said about the investigation. "We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption."

