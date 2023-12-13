House Votes to Authorize Biden Impeachment Inquiry

The House has voted to formally approve the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Republicans took a necessary step that they say is crucial in order to get the White House to comply with their investigation into the president.

In a 221 to 212, every Republican voted in favor of the measure, with all present Democrats voting against it.

“We are now at a pivotal moment in our investigation. We will soon depose and interview several members of the Biden family and their associates about these influence-peddling schemes. But we are facing obstruction from the White House," Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY.) said on the House floor ahead of the vote. “The White House is seeking to block key testimony from current and former White House staff. It is also withholding thousands of records from Joe Biden’s time as Vice President. President Biden must be held accountable for his lies, corruption, and obstruction. We have a duty to provide the accountability and transparency that Americans demand and deserve."

The impeachment inquiry has been part of a months-long probe led by the GOP who have been investigating Biden, claiming he has used his political power to make his family billions through shady foreign businesses.

The vote comes as Biden’s son, Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for tax and firearm-related charges.

