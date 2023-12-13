BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Blows Off Subpoena, Bails on Congressional Testimony
Tipsheet

What's Next for Hunter Biden After Antics Outside Capitol? Comer and Jordan Weigh in.

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 13, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Hunter Biden's stunt appearance on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning to double (maybe triple?) down on his refusal to cooperate with congressional subpoenas saw the president's son fail to answer questions from reporters following his defiant press conference (covered earlier by Katie here).

Following Hunter's performative trip to the margins of the Capitol, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to the latest attempt by the Biden's to skirt accountability or oversight for the first family's actions.

"This is an investigation about public corruption at the highest levels of our government," Comer reiterated. "The American people expect Congress to investigate this because...Chairman Jordan's proven is [that] the FBI, the DOJ, and the IRS — as we've heard from the whistleblowers — have all dropped the ball."

"So, the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committee are conducting this credible investigation that an overwhelming majority of Americans want," Comer continued of House Republicans' dogged pursuit of information, documents, and testimony related to the Biden family businesses and the president's knowledge and involvement in those business dealings. 

"We have specific questions for the president's son," Comer added of the reason for the subpoena before again stating Hunter "does not get to dictate the terms of this subpoena."

Chairman Jordan noted that Hunter Biden made "an interesting statement" during his press conference outside the Capitol in which he explained Joe Biden "was not financially involved" in his business dealings. 

"I think that qualifier, the word financially, is important because once again it shows another change in the story," Jordan explained. "First it was 'no involvement,' then it was 'no I never talked to anyone,' and then we found out about the dinners, the meetings, the phone calls, and everything else," Jordan reminded of testimony and documents obtained by House Republicans during their investigations. "Now it's 'he wasn't involved in the business financially.' I think that it is important," Jordan said of Hunter's comments. "It's one of the reasons we want to talk to Hunter Biden."

As Jordan emphasized, Hunter's refusal to comply with the House Republicans' subpoena isn't going to slow down their oversight efforts. "In a few hours, I think the House of Representatives is going to pass the impeachment inquiry, and that is an important step," Jordan explained. "The impeachment power resides solely with the House of Representatives — if a majority of the House now says we're in an official impeachment inquiry as part of our constitutional duty to do oversight, that carries weight," he said. "That's going to help us get these witnesses in." 

If Hunter Biden still refuses to come in to be deposed, Jordan pledged, "we're going to move forward with contempt proceedings."

In a joint statement issued by Comer and Jordan following their remarks, the chairmen made it clear they "will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden" after Hunter "defied lawful subpoenas" leading them to "initiate contempt of Congress proceedings." 

"Today’s obstruction by Hunter Biden reinforces the need for a formal vote," the lawmakers emphasized of the impeachment inquiry set to be considered on the House floor Wednesday afternoon. "President Biden and his family must be held accountable for their corruption and obstruction. And we will provide that to the American people."

