Oversight Committee Posts the 'Biggest Revelations' From Investigation of Biden

Ahead of a vote to approve an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, the House Oversight Committee posted some of the “biggest revelations” that came out of their investigation of financial records, text messages, emails, and witness testimony.

In a thread posted Monday evening on X, the Republicans said the evidence “uncovered so far reveals how Joe Biden knew of, participated in & benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name around the world.”

The Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million from China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Romania between 2015-2019.



More in our timeline 👇https://t.co/Toy2WMHWbt — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Devon Archer, former Hunter business partner, revealed to us that Joe Biden spoke to his son’s associates by speakerphone OVER 20 TIMES, dined with foreign oligarchs and a Burisma executive, and had coffee with his son’s Chinese associate – all when he was Vice President. pic.twitter.com/jZ0IQ93Lod — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Joe Biden’s Delaware home address was listed as the beneficiary address for two wires from China totaling $250,000.https://t.co/Bb5lkfZX3R — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

We also revealed how Joe Biden received $40,000 from China.https://t.co/lpIEjkQvKR — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Documents from the brave IRS whistleblowers revealed Joe Biden attended CEFC meetings. CEFC is a CCP-linked energy company that wanted to dominate the U.S. energy sector. pic.twitter.com/VyZnVp6N1e — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

.@RepJamesComer called on the National Archives to provide emails where then-VP Biden used an alias.



Based on whistleblower testimony, we know Joe Biden used pseudonym email addresses to send and receive email from his son’s associate.https://t.co/2FypyFjxeG — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

More on DOJ coverup 👇https://t.co/O3pA3DWXdV — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

We discovered major holes in the Biden camp’s narrative regarding the classified documents found at Penn Biden Center.https://t.co/izBZea8L68 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

The Oversight Committee concluded the thread by pledging to continue holding Biden "accountable for his corruption."



