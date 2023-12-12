The Future of Harvard's President Has Been Decided
Oversight Committee Posts the 'Biggest Revelations' From Investigation of Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 12, 2023 9:30 AM

Ahead of a vote to approve an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, the House Oversight Committee posted some of the “biggest revelations” that came out of their investigation of financial records, text messages, emails, and witness testimony.

In a thread posted Monday evening on X, the Republicans said the evidence “uncovered so far reveals how Joe Biden knew of, participated in & benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name around the world.”

The Oversight Committee concluded the thread by pledging to continue holding Biden "accountable for his corruption." 


