Comer Rejects Hunter Biden's Efforts to 'Play by His Own Rules'

On Tuesday morning Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell informed the House Oversight Committee that his client would comply with a subpoena issued earlier in the month by Chairman James Comer, but only for public testimony. The subpoena specifically requires Hunter to sit for a closed door deposition.
Comer is rejecting the antics and standing firmly behind the terms issued in the subpoena to Biden on November 8.
“Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans. Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on December 13," Comer released in a statement Tuesday. “We expect full cooperation with our subpoena for a deposition but also agree that Hunter Biden should have the opportunity to testify in a public setting at a future date."
🚨NEW🚨— Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 28, 2023
Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans.
My full statement👇 https://t.co/s8hU5VFNXl
Recommended
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is also weighing in and welcoming public testimony in addition to the required deposition.
Donald Trump Jr. sat for two depositions with Congress.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 28, 2023
Why can’t Hunter Biden?
We are glad that Hunter Biden has decided to cooperate and we look forward to hearing from him in a deposition on December 13 and subsequently at a public hearing.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 28, 2023
Join the conversation as a VIP Member