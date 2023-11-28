Hamas Just Broke the Ceasefire Deal...Again
Has Biden Even Acknowledged That a Jewish Man Was Killed at Pro-Palestinian Rally?
Conor McGregor 'Knocks Some Common Sense' Into the Irish Taoiseach Over His Hamas...
Are We Truly Going to Play This Game Again With Hamas?
Deadspin Editor Gets Wrecked After Smearing a Young Chiefs Fan As Racist
Evangelicals Conforming to the World
Dems Have Now Officially Rejected President John F. Kennedy's Legacy
Sports Illustrated’s Parent Company Responds to Report Alleging It Used Content by Fake...
New Study Puts a Number on How Many Babies Were Saved From Abortion...
BBC Editor Makes a Troubling Statement After Admitting He Was 'Wrong' in Gaza...
Why Marxism/Communism Fails, Part Four
Taxpayers Are Funding Inmates’ Irreversible ‘Trans Care,’ Documents Show
The Cannibalization of International Affairs
Trump Crashed the Car
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Hunter Biden Agrees to Congressional Testimony...but There's a Catch

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 28, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Hunter Biden has agreed to appear in front of the House Oversight Committee for open door testimony as lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue their investigation into his shady business partnership with his father, President Joe Biden. 

Advertisement

Originally, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued a subpoena to the younger Biden for a closed door deposition. Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, issued the offer for public testimony nearly three weeks after the subpoena was received on November 8. 

“The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence,” Comer released in statement earlier this month. 

“Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve," he continued. 

Recommended

Family of the First American Released by Hamas Bought Hunter Biden's Art Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Last week Comer said he "looks forward" to Hunter's testimony during an interview with Fox News. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Family of the First American Released by Hamas Bought Hunter Biden's Art Matt Vespa
American Jews Who Worked for a Secular America Made a Fatal Error Dennis Prager
Watching Media Outlets Die Derek Hunter
Here's How NYT Covered This 'Disfigured Woman' Who Was One of Palestinians Released From Jail Rebecca Downs
Trump Crashed the Car Jason Garshfield
Here's How the Bidens Are Remembering Their Grandchildren at Christmas Time Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Family of the First American Released by Hamas Bought Hunter Biden's Art Matt Vespa
Advertisement