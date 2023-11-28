BREAKING: Hunter Biden Agrees to Congressional Testimony...but There's a Catch

Hunter Biden has agreed to appear in front of the House Oversight Committee for open door testimony as lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue their investigation into his shady business partnership with his father, President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

2) However, Fox is told that the subpoena was for a closed door deposition before the House Oversight Committee



Fox is told the committee has not decided as to whether to take up Lowell on his offer.



As of right now, the closed door deposition is still scheduled for December 13 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 28, 2023

Originally, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued a subpoena to the younger Biden for a closed door deposition. Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, issued the offer for public testimony nearly three weeks after the subpoena was received on November 8.

“The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence,” Comer released in statement earlier this month.

“Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve," he continued.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Today, @RepJamesComer signed subpoenas for:



◼️ Hunter Biden

◼️ James Biden

◼️ Rob Walker pic.twitter.com/fuS3yR9r8z — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 8, 2023

Last week Comer said he "looks forward" to Hunter's testimony during an interview with Fox News.