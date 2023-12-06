Comer and Jordan Threaten Contempt as They Remind Hunter Biden They Are Not Playing Games

The saga between Hunter Biden and Republican committee chairmen has been particularly intense over the past few weeks, as the first son has offered to appear for an open-door testimony. As House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) quickly reminded the first son, though, he is expected to appear for a closed-door testimony, per a subpoena he received on November 8. Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) reiterated that point in a letter from last Friday addressed to attorney Abbe Lowell.

Advertisement

Now, a Wednesday letter signed by both chairmen addresses Lowell once more, and threatens contempt of Congress proceedings if his client does not comply with appearing for a closed door deposition on December 13.

🚨🚨🚨



If Hunter Biden does not appear for a deposition on December 13, 2023, @GOPoversight & @JudiciaryGOP will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.



The President’s son doesn’t get to dictate the terms of a lawful subpoena. pic.twitter.com/R0NBfVziNT — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 6, 2023

"Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no 'choice' for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 13. If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," the brief letter mentions in part. It also makes reference to Lowell having sent them another letter earlier on Wednesday repeating such a request.

Reporting from Fox News provides some insight of that letter from Lowell:

Lowell on Wednesday sent a letter to Comer, saying Hunter Biden will only appear for testimony in a public hearing setting. "Mr. Biden has offered to appear at a hearing on the December 13, 2023, date you have reserved, or another date this month, to answer any question pertinent and relevant to the subject matter," Lowell wrote. "He is making this choice because the Committee has demonstrated time and time again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public—a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings," Lowell said. "We look forward to working out the schedule."

Comer has not only posted the letter to his official X account, he's even engaged in a back-and-forth with House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin who has scoffed at the threat to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.

The quoted repost highlighted part of a write-up about Raskin's "Face the Nation" appearance on CBS from July 10, 2022 in which he insisted Steve Bannon would have to appear for a closed-door testimony. "The way that we have treated every single witness is the same," Raskin told host Robert Costa," as he discussed such depositions.

This letter also comes as President Joe Biden got testy on Wednesday upon being questioned about interactions he's had with his son's business associates, as Spencer covered earlier. "I'm not gonna comment. I did not. It's just a bunch of lies. They're lies," the president insisted.

Joe Biden REALLY didn’t want to talk about his reported communications with son Hunter, brother James, and their business associates.



"I'm not gonna comment. I did not. It's just a bunch of lies. They're lies." pic.twitter.com/lWp10RvhaI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2023

Advertisement







