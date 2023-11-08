It's Official: Comer Issues Subpoenas Directly to Biden Family Members
Hamas Lands Another Bomb on an Israeli Hospital and It Isn't the First Time

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 08, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Iranian backed Hamas landed yet another rocket on an Israeli hospital in Ashkelon this week, causing damage and threatening the lives of patients. 

The hospital has been targeted by hundreds of rockets, most of which have been shot down by Israel's Iron Dome defense system. But a few have gotten through.

When Palestinian Islamic Jihad hit a hospital parking lot in Gaza they, along with most in the international media, falsely claimed Israel killed hundreds and targeted the hospital with an airstrike. The fake news ignited riots in the Arab World and lectures about violations of international law. That outrage and those lectures are absent when Israeli hospitals, full of civilians, are deliberately targeted and hit by Palestinian bombs.

