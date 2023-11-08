Hamas Lands Another Bomb on an Israeli Hospital and It Isn't the First Time

Iranian backed Hamas landed yet another rocket on an Israeli hospital in Ashkelon this week, causing damage and threatening the lives of patients.

Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon in the South of Israel hit by a rocket for the second time in this war but you won’t see that in the news anywhere. #Israelunderattack #BringThemBackHome — פלר חסן נחום Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (@FleurHassanN) November 7, 2023

Hamas rockets have hit Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon three times since Oct. 7. When will you cover it? @CNN, @BBC, @RashidaTlaib & the rest of you who so eagerly spread the lie that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ml9dM9fGzC — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 7, 2023

The hospital has been targeted by hundreds of rockets, most of which have been shot down by Israel's Iron Dome defense system. But a few have gotten through.

Hamas rockets have now hit Israel’s Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon 3 times in the last month.



How much coverage have you seen about it? pic.twitter.com/MFH8SqFjQW — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 7, 2023

When Palestinian Islamic Jihad hit a hospital parking lot in Gaza they, along with most in the international media, falsely claimed Israel killed hundreds and targeted the hospital with an airstrike. The fake news ignited riots in the Arab World and lectures about violations of international law. That outrage and those lectures are absent when Israeli hospitals, full of civilians, are deliberately targeted and hit by Palestinian bombs.