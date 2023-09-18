Schumer Blasted for 'Fetterman' Dress Code

Over the weekend Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer nixed the dress code for U.S. Senators who enter the Capitol chamber, saying they no longer have to wear a suit and tie. Staffers are still required to wear business attire while their bosses are free to sport sweats.

Advertisement

"Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) quietly has directed the Senate's Sergeant at Arms to no longer enforce the chamber's informal dress code for its members," Axios reported Sunday. "Why it matters: The new directive will allow Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who tends to favor gym shorts and hoodies over the business attire traditionally required in the chamber, to linger on the Senate floor before and after votes."

Fox confirms that the Senate will no longer enforce a dress code for senators. Senators can now what ever they want. However, others entering the chamber must comply with the dress code. Coats/ties for men. Business attire for women — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 17, 2023

The move isn't going over well.

Police. Firefighters. Judges. Pilots. They all have uniforms. Ours is a suit and tie. We shouldn’t abandon it because it’s more comfortable to wear sweats. https://t.co/Ij9KOETPJk pic.twitter.com/9z8hP76cUX — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 18, 2023

Awful. The Senate chamber isn’t your home, a gym, or an outdoor park. If you can’t dress professionally for work on the floor of the Senate of the United States, then do us all a favor and get a different job. https://t.co/Yc90RrMbxm — Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 17, 2023

Schumer proves once again he is an absolutely horrible Majority Leader. What a disgrace and disrespect to the institution. Get dressed for work people, it’s not that hard. https://t.co/grrVGogDTF — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 18, 2023

The Senate will no longer enforce its dress code, all because John Fetterman is a revolting slob.



This is a material debasement of a storied institution



and an absolute reflection of America’s steep decline. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 17, 2023