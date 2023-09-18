Warnings Issued After Biden's $6 Billion Ransom Payment to Iran
Schumer Blasted for 'Fetterman' Dress Code

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 18, 2023 4:15 PM
Over the weekend Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer nixed the dress code for U.S. Senators who enter the Capitol chamber, saying they no longer have to wear a suit and tie. Staffers are still required to wear business attire while their bosses are free to sport sweats. 

"Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) quietly has directed the Senate's Sergeant at Arms to no longer enforce the chamber's informal dress code for its members," Axios reported Sunday. "Why it matters: The new directive will allow Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who tends to favor gym shorts and hoodies over the business attire traditionally required in the chamber, to linger on the Senate floor before and after votes."

The move isn't going over well. 

