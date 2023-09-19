Senate Republican Jokes About What She Can Wear to Work Now Thanks to New Dress Code

Sen. Susan Collins blasted Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s new dress code directive, which she said “debases the institution.”
The upper chamber will no longer enforce a dress code at all, accommodating Democrat Sen. John Fetterman, who is known for wearing gym clothes and hoodies. Others entering the chamber, like staffers, for example, must still comply with the dress code, which means coats and ties for men and business attire for women.
But under the new “rules,” Collins jokingly said she could technically show up in a bikini if she wanted to.
"Obviously, I'm not going to wear a bikini," Collins said. "But the fact is, as I understand it, I could!"
Sen Susan Collins says changing the Senate dress code “debases the institution,” joking she will wear a bikini tomorrow.— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 18, 2023
As Katie reported on Monday, plenty of others blasted Schumer over the new rules as well.
Police. Firefighters. Judges. Pilots. They all have uniforms. Ours is a suit and tie. We shouldn’t abandon it because it’s more comfortable to wear sweats. https://t.co/Ij9KOETPJk pic.twitter.com/9z8hP76cUX— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 18, 2023
Fetterman previously worked around the dress code by voting from the doorway of the Democratic cloakroom, or a side entrance, so he did not step foot on the Senate floor.
The Pennsylvania Democrat responded to criticism from Republicans on Monday:
Democrat Senator John Fetterman responds to concerns over changing the Senate dress code to accommodate his hoodies and gym shorts:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023
"Her platform, you know, really, she runs on more and more dingaling, you know, pics, you know, on in the meetings over in Congress" pic.twitter.com/t86oC5S7VZ
