Tipsheet

Senate Republican Jokes About What She Can Wear to Work Now Thanks to New Dress Code

Leah Barkoukis
September 19, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. Susan Collins blasted Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s new dress code directive, which she said “debases the institution.” 

The upper chamber will no longer enforce a dress code at all, accommodating Democrat Sen. John Fetterman, who is known for wearing gym clothes and hoodies. Others entering the chamber, like staffers, for example, must still comply with the dress code, which means coats and ties for men and business attire for women.

But under the new “rules,” Collins jokingly said she could technically show up in a bikini if she wanted to.  

"Obviously, I'm not going to wear a bikini," Collins said. "But the fact is, as I understand it, I could!"

As Katie reported on Monday, plenty of others blasted Schumer over the new rules as well. 

Fetterman previously worked around the dress code by voting from the doorway of the Democratic cloakroom, or a side entrance, so he did not step foot on the Senate floor. 

Why MGM in Vegas Is Losing Millions of Dollars Per Day Right Now Matt Vespa
The Pennsylvania Democrat responded to criticism from Republicans on Monday:  


