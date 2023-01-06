WH Press Secretary Claims Republicans Are the Ones Who Made the Border Worse

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Friday the Biden administration are the ones who are victims of the border crisis because they inherited a broken border from the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress have made the situation worse.

Jean-Pierre's comments are despite the fact it was the Biden administration who reversed many of the Trump administration's policies that led to lower numbers of illegal crossings. In the time since then, illegal border crossings skyrocketed and continue to remain at record highs.

"We will continue to call on Congress to act. That will not stop. And, look, I also want to just put this in the broader context here, the President inherited a mess because of what the last administration did. We inherited a mess and Republicans in Congress made it worse by blocking comprehensive immigration reform," Jean-Pierre said.

"And so what you're seeing from this President is he's acting. He's acting to continue to protect the border, secure the border, and also deal with irregular migration," she added.

President Biden will finally visit the southern border to assess the situation in El Paso, Texas. The visit is part of a trip to Mexico to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Biden unveiled a new plan to address the ongoing border crisis on Thursday, which will include more deportations but also more pathways for people to be allowed into the country. During his speech, Biden blamed Republicans in Congress multiple times for not voting in favor of amnesty or any of the other ideas he has proposed.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>



