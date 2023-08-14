Donald Trump Responds to Maui Wildfires: Biden's 'No Comment' Is 'A Disgraceful Thing'

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump released a video statement weighing in on the Maui wildfires, not only expressing his condolences for the loss of life and devastation affecting the Hawaii islands, but also calling out the leftist narrative blaming climate change, and, of course, President Joe Biden's shameful "no comment."

"I would like to express my sympathy and warmest regards to the people of Hawaii, and specifically all of those who have been so gravely and irreparably hurt by the tragedy of the wildfires in Maui, something the likes of which have seldom been seen anywhere, at any time," Trump began his statement.

Trump also went on to lament how preventable the catastrophe was. "The death caused by this catastrophic event will be far worse than ever expected now that houses and cars and other areas are being inspected. The sad thing is, it should never have happened. Our government was not prepared," he pointed out. "And very importantly, the aftermath is going very poorly with the governor of the island wanting to do nothing but blame it on global warming, and other things that just happen to pop into his head."

When it comes to the knee jerk reactions of blaming climate change, we've seen this too many times before. In reality, arson has played a factor in many wildfires blamed on climate change. In June, a Democratic donor, Edward Fredrick Wackerman, was actually arrested for allegedly starting the Oak Fire.

Trump then devoted much of the rest of his statement to Biden. "When asked about it today, as he was getting into a car, perhaps coming home from the beach, where he has been spending a great deal of time, Crooked Joe Biden, the most incompetent president in the history of our country, with a laugh and a smile said he had no comment on the death and the tragedy," Trump reminded.

Biden didn't just offer "no comment" on Monday morning, though. He did so while vactioning, as someone who has spent over 39 percent of his presidency doing so.

After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii



“No comment,” he said before heading home pic.twitter.com/Y0UmXirju9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 13, 2023

Biden again ignores questions as he heads to the beach for *another* weekend vacation.



Since taking office, Biden has spent 369 days — 39.5% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/58aMJ8GJHo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2023

Joe Biden has "no comment" on the hardship and devastation these Americans have seen firsthand.



His smirk while on vacation says it all. pic.twitter.com/oCdHoeZTTe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

"To say no comment is oftentimes fine, but to be smiling when you say it, especially again such a tragedy as this, is absolutely horrible and unacceptable. It is a disgraceful thing that Joe Biden refuses to help or comment on the tragedy in Maui, just as he refused to help or comment on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio for a very, very long time," Trump continued.

As Trump raised in his statement, Maui isn't the only site of devastation that Biden has ignored. In early February, over six months ago, a trail derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The current president has yet to visit the devastation, and it took Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg close to three weeks later to visit. Trump, meanwhile, visited on February 22, the day before Buttigieg.

Two different presidents.



Two different staircases.



Two different destinations. pic.twitter.com/aZUmVmWo6d — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 22, 2023

For months the White House has stonewalled on whether or not Biden would go to East Palestine. With regards to both East Palestine and Maui, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's incompetency has been on full display as she's been unable to speak to any kind of timeline in mind for such a trip.

REPORTER: "Can you give us an update when it comes to East Palestine? The president has said that he would go. He has not yet."



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "The president intends to go." pic.twitter.com/MHb0twOExj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to say whether or not Joe Biden will visit Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/Hz08zysfAc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

Trump wasn't the only one to have made the connection, as the president's refusal to visit East Palestine drew chatter on social media as well.

"In any event, hopefully, everyone will be able to pull together so that a horrible situation does not get even worse. To the families affected I give you my love and sympathy. Nothing can ever replace your loved ones but you will always have the memories and will feel their great love surrounding and embracing you," Trump said towards the end. "Together, we will continue to carry their legacy forward and I love you all very much. Thank you."

The video statement was released on Monday night just as news was buzzing about whether the Fulton County grand jury would vote to indict Trump.

“I would like to express my sympathy and warmest regards to the people of Hawaii…” pic.twitter.com/2tp8Tv9ytq — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 14, 2023



