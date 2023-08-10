Ted Cruz Describes Just How Far Biden Family Corruption Went

On Wednesday morning, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) released memos detailing bank statements from the Biden family. As Katie mentioned in her coverage, "the Biden family received over $20 million in foreign transactions and the payments were distributed to multiple members. The payments were hidden through shell companies and funneled through Hunter Biden's business partners, including Devon Archer. Archer and Biden earned $6.5 million from Burisma alone."

The Biden Family Bank Statements Have Landed https://t.co/1MS4JRCkir — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 9, 2023

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who has been following along with his "Verdict" podcast, showed no mercy in reiterating how bad these findings were, and from many angles, too, as he went after the mainstream media for a lack of coverage.

In the most recent episode, Cruz told co-host Ben Ferguson "the facts that keep coming out keep getting worse and worse," and that "the evidence keeps getting worse and worse." And, "what's frustrating," Cruz explained, is that "it's very hard to know what's actually coming out on this," since the "corporate media by and large won't cover it," though he did mention CBS as an exception.

Cruz also provided a summary of how "Hunter Biden's entire business was selling favors from Daddy, that he made millions of dollars selling favors from daddy, that he sold them to really shady foreign players: to Ukrainians, to Russians, to Chinese communists."

Recall how Joe Biden has been referred to as "the big guy" and "the brand."

"It seemed the shadier they were the better," Cruz went on to explain. "And the evidence that keeps growing and growing as this was not just one ne'er-do-well son who was off grifting. But this was a grift on behalf of Daddy. And that's the piece the corporate media does not want anyone to know is Joe Biden's direct complicity in it."

Also on Wednesday, we covered how NBC News is all about discussing another way to regard the Biden "brand," but still does not appear to have covered Comer's release of the bank statements. POLITICO also bent over backwards to try to claim there was no there there, and embarrassed themselves and former Deputy White House Communications Director Kate Berner, who shared a since deleted tweet by the outlet regarding the bank statements.

This episode also explained the situation by playing clips from previous episodes with Comer. Speaking about foreign nationals wiring money to a fake shell company that would then wire the money to the Biden family, Comer had explained it was to hide where the money was coming from, and to hide it from the IRS. "I mean, the number of laws that have been broken by the Biden family is staggering," Comer pointed out, something that Ferguson said in this most recent episode "is not mincing words" and "not holding back." The co-host also offered that Comer "seems to be even more blunt now than he's ever been, after seeing more and more evidence."

Comer had also previously discussed with Cruz and Ferguson how 170 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) were filed at six different banks against the Bidens, with Comer's former experience as a banking manager being particularly noteworthy.

Cruz would continue to return to such talking points, highlighting that "this is money laundering" and "this is criminal activity," involved, as Comer has said repeatedly, but also calling out the mainstream media for their lack of coverage and doing so with humor and hyperbole.

That money laundering, Cruz was, "was designed, number one, to hide that Joe Biden and the entire extended Biden family including damn near Fluffy the dog--and by the way to the fact checker Fluffy the dog is hyperbole--but the son is not, the brother is not, the grandkids are not, like every other damn family member is not but Fluffy the dog, we still don't yet have evidence that Fluffy got a check." That, the senator explained, is for the purpose to "hide that the Biden family was on the take from foreign business entities and corrupt foreign business entities who are hostile to America."

In April, Comer had revealed an additional six Biden family members "may have benefitted" from these Biden family business dealings, bringing the number to nine.

But, that the Bidens were looking to hide their activity from the IRS. It's from the whistleblowers, like agents Gary Shapling and Joseph Ziegler that we know as much as we do, because the mainstream media isn't exposing it as they might under a different presidency.

"In any ordinary scenario, the press would be lighting their hair on fire, that you have two career IRS employees who come in and say there's corruption in this investigation, they're hiding it to protect the politically well-connected son of the president," Cruz offered. "If this were not a Democrat White House, where the press wants nobody to know about it, they'd be going nuts about it."

The evidence right now is overwhelming that Hunter Biden's business was selling favors from his father for millions of dollars to really shady foreign players— Ukrainians, Russians, & even Chinese communists.



More on the latest episode of #Verdict! https://t.co/zh6SGwDFvJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 9, 2023

Cruz also raised another major talking point, which is that the access that was sold, though he believes it goes deeper.

"I actually think the evidence we've seen so far is even stronger than that. It's not just selling access," Cruz offered though, looking to distinguish the first son from lobbyists, since "Hunter was selling something bigger than that."

Explaining further, Cruz suggested that Hunter "was selling official favors, official favors from Joe Biden as Vice President of the United States, and presumably now as President of the United States. And he was selling protection against official retribution from his father."

The senator reminded listeners of the encrypted messages of Hunter sending threatening messages indicating that he was sitting with his father in order to get payments. "That's not selling access. That's a shakedown, soliciting a bribe to avoid official government retribution," Cruz put it. He also called to mind the corruption investigated with regards to Burisma, which again, Cruz explained, "wasn't just access. It wasn't just 'hey, we want to pal around with Joe Biden and get to go to the White House Easter Egg Roll.'" Rather, it was to get prosecutor Victor Shokan away from the situation.

Cruz was quite passionate in explaining how the situation amounts to bribery. "There is zero dispute that there was a quo, that Joe Biden engaged in official action to get Viktor Shokin the prosecutor fired who was investigating the corrupt oligarch who owned Burisma," he argued. "Why is there zero dispute? Because Joe Biden admitted it on friggin television! He admitted it in an interview was proud of it. It's the famed ‘son of a bitch’ admission. That's half a bribery. Quid pro quo, this for that. The ‘that’ is undisputed, that Joe Biden engaged in official action."

But, Cruz admitted, there's still more to find out, in that "the only thing that has not been conclusively proven" is if Burisma payed Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million "in exchange for that official action."

It truly would be a significant "if," since Cruz sought to make clear just how serious the situation is. "If yes, then Joe Biden's guilty of bribery and he should not only be impeached or removed from office, he should be prosecuted, convicted and go to jail. Bribery, taking millions of dollars from a foreign national exchange for government action, is a grave, grave felony and a grave offense. "

Cruz has previously advocated for the president being impeached and serving jail time if he is in fact guilty of bribery.

The allegations against Joe Biden are damning.



If they are true, Joe Biden should be impeached, not for high crimes and misdemeanors, but for bribery.



If they are true, he should be removed from office, prosecuted, and jailed for taking millions of dollars of bribes. pic.twitter.com/FhEmLMdYCn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 27, 2023

It's worth noting that the episode title, refers to the Biden "money guy," who, as Matt covered earlier this week, is Eric Schwerin, a founding partner of Hunter's dissolved Rosemont Seneca firm. He not only has likely had more trips to the Obama White House and then Vice President Biden's place between 2009-2016 than the at least 36 previously known, but he also, according to Hunter's ex-wife, "managed almost every aspect of [their] financial life," which is why the amount of times he visited might be higher.

Cruz predicted that Schwerin will likely "be the next big witness," referring to him as "the money guy," while Archer was "the deal guy." Schwerin, Cruz predicts, could be "critically important in following the money."

Could This Man 'Blow the Lid Off' the Biden Bribery Scheme? https://t.co/kktJjSRZr5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2023



