There's More Proof Biden Has Been Lying About Being Hunter's Business Partner

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 23, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden has consistently denied "ever speaking" with his son Hunter Biden about the foreign business dealings that made his family rich. This has always been a lie and now there's even more proof Joe and Hunter worked together to lock down lucrative deals. They did it, together, by wielding the power of his position as vice president. 

New transcripts released by the House Ways and Means Committee from an interview with IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley show Hunter berating a Chinese foreigner and invoking the wrath of his father, who was sitting right next to him as he made the call. 

"We obtained a July 30th, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, where Hunter Biden wrote: 'I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,'" Shapley said.

Shapley was on the IRS team working to investigate Hunter's tax evasion and said his communications made it clear where the investigation should go.  

"Communications like these made it clear we needed to search the guest house at the Bidens' Delaware residence where Hunter Biden stayed for a time," Shapley told the Committee. 

The Bidens' Delaware home was also where Joe Biden kept classified information in the garage, right next to his corvette. Hunter had regular access to the information and spent a significant amount of time at the home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunter also brought guests to the home, including paid female escorts. 

The latest transcript comes after emails on Hunter Biden's laptop revealed he asked for additional office keys to be made for his business partners, which included his father. Not to mention the dozens of meetings that took place. 


