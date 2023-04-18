House Oversight Committee: 6 Additional Family Members 'May Have Benefited' From Biden Family Deals

With Republicans now in control of the House, the investigations into the Biden family keep producing results. In a recent update from Monday, House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed details about how he and other lawmakers went to the Department of Treasury to view records about the Biden family's business deals.

The members had access to "[t]housands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes," which Comer says "confirm the importance of this investigation."

Gaining particular attention from Comer's statement is how the committee members have "identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine."

"The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family," the chairman reminded as well.

Comer also teased more to come. "The Oversight Committee will continue to pursue additional bank records to follow the Bidens’ tangled web of financial transactions to determine if the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors and if there is a national security threat," he said. "We will soon provide the public with more information about what we’ve uncovered to date. The American people need transparency and accountability, and the Oversight Committee will deliver much needed answers."

In a video clip tweeted from the Oversight Committee account, Comer also shared that the findings were "very concerning."

The Treasury Department has been less than forthcoming in the past when it comes to previously refusing to provide suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to the Biden family.

Last month, the committee revealed, through the release of bank records, that members of the Biden family received $1.2 million from 2015-2017 from a Chinese energy company after passing through the account of a family associate and his company, Robinson Walker LLC. During those years, "Biden family members and their companies received over $1.2 million in payments from Rob Walker related accounts," the committee found.

Such information came as a result of subpoenas that the committee filed in February. The White House was very much less than forthcoming.

Comer also retweeted Tuesday morning analysis from Professor Jonathan Turley, who called the findings "intriguing."

Who controls the House really does matter, even if by nine seats, as is the case for the Republican's majority in the body during the 118th Congress. Not only are the investigations into the Biden family a matter of fulfilling promises, but it's also a strong contrast from what Democrats did when in power.

From Turley's analysis:

The new information on the Biden family is due largely to the takeover of the House by the GOP. Previously, Democrats blocked efforts to investigate influence peddling by the Biden family for years. ... I frankly do not understand the willingness of so many Democrats to cover for the Bidens. Democratic members have gone all in with censorship, but this is an effort to scuttle investigations into corruption that may have resulted in millions of dollars going to Biden family members. The Biden family has long been associated with influence peddling to the degree that they could add an access key to their family crest. Influence peddling has long been a cottage industry in Washington. For decades, I have written about this loophole in bribery laws. It is illegal to give a member of Congress or a president even $100 to gain influence. However, you can literally give millions to their spouses or children in the forms of windfall contracts or cozy jobs.

As Susie Moore aptly wondered with original emphasis in her reporting for our sister site at RedState, "At this point, one might reasonably ask: Are there any Biden family members who didn’t profit from Hunter’s highly questionable business dealings?"