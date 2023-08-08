Could This Man 'Blow the Lid Off' the Biden Bribery Scheme?

Hunter Biden’s former associate Devon Archer tore away the veneer of legitimacy regarding the First Family’s government access dealing ventures, which allegedly included bribes from Burisma, where the president’s son was on the board, totaling millions of dollars. This money was then funneled into multiple shell corporations, with six banks filing over 170 suspicious activity reports.

The Burisma bribes were corroborated by the FBI’s confidential informant, whose FD-1023 report was finally released to Congress. The Department of Justice repeatedly interfered in any investigation involving Hunter Biden for obvious political reasons and because some of the avenues led back to Joe Biden.

The needle in this scandal is slowly being threaded. Now, House Oversight has their latest witness who must be interviewed regarding this sleazy side business the father-son duo was peddling, Eric Schwerin. Mr. Schwerin was a partner in Hunter's firm, visited the Obama White House some 36 times, but more importantly, managed every aspect of their family's financial business, according to Hunter’s ex-wife.

As Fox News put it, could this be the man who “blows the lid off” the Biden business (via Fox News):

Following Devon Archer’s bombshell congressional interview last week alleging President Biden’s deep involvement with Hunter Biden’s business dealings, a new light is being cast on his son’s longtime business partner who stands to know even more. Eric Schwerin visited the Obama White House and then-Vice President Biden’s residence at least 36 times between 2009 and 2016, likely to make him the next target of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings. Schwerin was the founding partner and managing director of Hunter's now-dissolved firm Rosemont Seneca Partners when he was appointed by then-President Obama to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an independent U.S. government agency, in early 2015. "Eric asked for one of these the day after the election in 2008," Hunter revealed about Schwerin’s appointment in an email on March 13, 2015. Schwerin was reappointed to the commission in January 2017. The number of Schwerin's visits to the White House could be much higher than 36 if any of his meetings fell under its voluntary disclosure policy exception of "purely personal guests," due to his handling of the Biden family’s personal finances. "The White House will not release access records related to purely personal guests of the first and second families (i.e., visits that do not involve any official or political business)" the Obama administration’s archived website says. Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, who was married to the president’s son from 1993 to 2017, revealed in a memoir in June 2022 that Schwerin "managed almost every aspect of our financial life."

Have we found the money man?