Joe Biden Is At It Again With 'All Our Children' Claim

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spent their 4th of July giving remarks at the 2023 National Education Association Annual Meeting, which was held on the actual holiday. As Leah highlighted earlier, the first lady claimed that Biden was the "education president," an easily refutable point. But, the president himself made some problematic comments as well, once more claiming "they're not somebody else's children" and "they're all our children."

Early on in his remarks, Biden made a point he has made too many times before. "You know, I’ve often say--and you’re tired of hearing me saying it, probably," he said, indicating he's aware that this is a habit of his. He went on to offer that "children are the kite strings," adding "they're not somebody else's children, they're all our children," before returning to his "kite strings" point, in that children "are the kite strings that lift our national ambitions aloft, and you hold those strings."

BIDEN: "They're not somebody else's children — they're all our children." pic.twitter.com/1HqhK806DB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2023

Many took to Twitter to express their outrage at such remarks, and with some colorful language. One user, David Ziegler, pointed to the similarities that such a claim of "they're all our children" have to the communist idea that children belong to the state, as was the case in the Soviet Union.

No they are not "all our children." Children do not belong to a political collective, the state, as was the case in the USSR. Children belong to their parents. Karl Marx called for the abolition of the family In the Communist Manifesto of 1848. It is interesting to note, that… — David Ziegler (@texasdav1) July 4, 2023

Others noted that such remarks were ironic, given that the president and first lady have denied their seventh grandchild, the 4-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden. Just on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to speak to the issue. Last week, the legal battle between Hunter and the child's mother, Lunden Roberts, was resolved in such a way that the child support payments are lowered, the child cannot take his last name, and that she will instead receive her father's paintings.

That is a lot of gumption to claim “they’re all our children” while denying his own granddaughter.@POTUS @JoeBiden is a garbage human. https://t.co/9tNulDe7eP — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) July 4, 2023

President Biden : "They're not somebody else's children — they're all our children." pic.twitter.com/Sa7rhR8o1Z — Cobra Commander 15 🐊 (@cobracommandr15) July 4, 2023

Yet the family disavows 1 child while Hunter says it’s not mine. https://t.co/ZEeX45YA4m — Bryan Anderson (@briosky2) July 5, 2023

The president appears to be at least somewhat aware that he's made such remarks before. In April, while at the National and State Teacher of the Year Celebration, he quoted the teacher being awarded in saying "'there is no such thing as someone else's child,'" as he emphasized "no such thing as someone else's child" and that "our nation's children are all our children."

BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" pic.twitter.com/scaZ4vDrPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

Biden isn't the only one, either. Vice President Kamala Harris and Jean-Pierre have said as much, too. With the former's point about "prioritiz[ing] the climate crisis" and the latter lamenting opposition to irreversible procedures for children experiencing gender dysphoria, the desire to use children for a political agenda shows.

KAMALA HARRIS: "When you see our kids, and I truly believe that they are our children, they are the children of our country, of our communities, I mean, our future is really bright if we prioritize them, and therefore prioritize the climate crisis." pic.twitter.com/4NTK0wdIwF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre laments states that limit "gender-affirming care"/"gender transition treatments" for minors:



"These are our kids. They belong to all of us." pic.twitter.com/pNbzMgQTJN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2023

Last month's Pride celebration at the South Lawn of the White House was problematic enough, in that the progressive Pride flag was hung alongside the American flag, in violation of the flag code. Transgender "influencers" flashed their breasts and even fondled each other. There was also a preoccupation with children and families.

Not long after the event was held, the White House released a video in celebration of Pride that began with a narration from the president himself claiming "these are our kids," going on to claim "these are not somebody else's kids; they're all our kids," once more also making the point about "kite strings."

Such remarks weren't the first time that the president has made such a chilling claim, and it likely won't be the last.

To the LGBTQI+ Community – the Biden-Harris Administration has your back. pic.twitter.com/ZlUNwWOcch — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2023















