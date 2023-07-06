Here's the List of Federal Government Agencies Ordered to Stop Censoring Speech
Democrats Have Chosen Their Candidate for Kentucky Attorney General...There's Just One Pro...
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in...
Why One Liberal Outlet Says El Salvador Reducing Murders By 90 Percent Is...
LGBTQ Activist Says This Is Who the Real Victims Are After Philly Mass...
One Man Versus China
Don’t Believe the Haters, Indiana Jones 5 Is Awesome
Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone...
'Fair Game': DeSantis Defends Ad Shared by Campaign That Angered Some on the...
First Lady Claims Biden Is the 'Education President.' There's Just One Problem With...
Dem Governor Vetoes Bills Restricting How Doctors and Schools Treat Trans Children
Karine Jean-Pierre Heaps Laughable Praise Upon Biden Admin for Having 'Restored the Rule...
Let’s Talk About the Palestinians
The Harvard Case Recognizes the Equal Dignity of Asian Americans
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Is At It Again With 'All Our Children' Claim

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 06, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spent their 4th of July giving remarks at the 2023 National Education Association Annual Meeting, which was held on the actual holiday. As Leah highlighted earlier, the first lady claimed that Biden was the "education president," an easily refutable point. But, the president himself made some problematic comments as well, once more claiming "they're not somebody else's children" and "they're all our children."

Early on in his remarks, Biden made a point he has made too many times before. "You know, I’ve often say--and you’re tired of hearing me saying it, probably," he said, indicating he's aware that this is a habit of his. He went on to offer that "children are the kite strings," adding "they're not somebody else's children, they're all our children," before returning to his "kite strings" point, in that children "are the kite strings that lift our national ambitions aloft, and you hold those strings."

Many took to Twitter to express their outrage at such remarks, and with some colorful language. One user, David Ziegler, pointed to the similarities that such a claim of "they're all our children" have to the communist idea that children belong to the state, as was the case in the Soviet Union. 

Others noted that such remarks were ironic, given that the president and first lady have denied their seventh grandchild, the 4-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden. Just on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to speak to the issue. Last week, the legal battle between Hunter and the child's mother, Lunden Roberts, was resolved in such a way that the child support payments are lowered, the child cannot take his last name, and that she will instead receive her father's paintings.

Recommended

Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter

The president appears to be at least somewhat aware that he's made such remarks before. In April, while at the National and State Teacher of the Year Celebration, he quoted the teacher being awarded in saying "'there is no such thing as someone else's child,'" as he emphasized "no such thing as someone else's child" and that "our nation's children are all our children."

Biden isn't the only one, either. Vice President Kamala Harris and Jean-Pierre have said as much, too. With the former's point about "prioritiz[ing] the climate crisis" and the latter lamenting opposition to irreversible procedures for children experiencing gender dysphoria, the desire to use children for a political agenda shows.

Last month's Pride celebration at the South Lawn of the White House was problematic enough, in that the progressive Pride flag was hung alongside the American flag, in violation of the flag code. Transgender "influencers" flashed their breasts and even fondled each other. There was also a preoccupation with children and families.

Not long after the event was held, the White House released a video in celebration of Pride that began with a narration from the president himself claiming "these are our kids," going on to claim "these are not somebody else's kids; they're all our kids," once more also making the point about "kite strings."

Such remarks weren't the first time that the president has made such a chilling claim, and it likely won't be the last. 





Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone Other Than Family Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Have Chosen Their Candidate for Kentucky Attorney General...There's Just One Problem Spencer Brown
Why One Liberal Outlet Says El Salvador Reducing Murders By 90 Percent Is Problematic Julio Rosas
The Truth About Legacies Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter