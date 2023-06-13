Did May's Inflation Report Just Upend the Fed's Interest Rate Decision?
Speaker McCarthy Obliterates CNN Reporter Over Hypocrisy About Classified Information
Why You'll Have to Read About Trump's Arraignment Today Literally
Wait, That's How CNN Fact-Checked Trump’s Claim About His Indictment Being Politically Mot...
Alleged Biden Briber Is Reportedly a Russian Intel Asset
What If the FBI Never Raided Mar-a-Lago?
The Stupidity of Polls
Biden’s Kennedy Headache Is Rapidly Turning Into a Migraine
IRS Overstepping Bounds With 1099-K Reporting Rule
The Trump Indictment
'Greatest Grift in US History': New Report Estimates Just How Bad Covid Fraud,...
America: Intentions and Results, Part Two
Surprise: New, Damning Report on COVID Origins Points To...
Golf Merger Exposes Government’s Flawed Antitrust Mindset
Tipsheet

'Complete Degeneracy': Critics Rip Biden After What This Trans Model Did on White House Lawn

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 13, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Biden administration is being sharply criticized for its pride event on Saturday. Not only was an LGBTQ+ flag proudly displayed between the American flags, a possible flag code violation, as Rebecca pointed out, but a transgender model went topless on the White House lawn. 

“Rose” Montoya, 27, who met President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, later unhooked his dress, then cupped and shook his breast implants in front of the Truman balcony where the pride flag hung in the background. 

“Are we topless at the White House?” the person recording says in the video, which was uploaded to Montoya’s Instagram account.     

In response to criticism, Montoya said “going topless in DC is legal, and I fully support the movement to free the nipples.”

“Why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off? However, before coming out as trans, it was not,” the Idaho-born model added. “All you’re doing is affirming I’m a woman.” 

To be “safe,” Montoya said he had “zero intention of trying to be vulgar” but was “simply living in joy, living my truth, and existing in my body.” 

Not everyone saw it that way, however. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell

During the event, Biden called the LGBTQ+ community "some of the bravest and most inspiring people I have ever known." 

Tags: JOE BIDEN LGBT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell
Alleged Biden Briber Is Reportedly a Russian Intel Asset Spencer Brown
Demonizing 'Mega MAGA Republicans' Comes Back to Bite Karine Jean-Pierre Rebecca Downs
Did May's Inflation Report Just Upend the Fed's Interest Rate Decision? Spencer Brown
Speaker McCarthy Obliterates CNN Reporter Over Hypocrisy About Classified Information Matt Vespa
They Will Turn On You Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell