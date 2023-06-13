'Complete Degeneracy': Critics Rip Biden After What This Trans Model Did on White House Lawn

The Biden administration is being sharply criticized for its pride event on Saturday. Not only was an LGBTQ+ flag proudly displayed between the American flags, a possible flag code violation, as Rebecca pointed out, but a transgender model went topless on the White House lawn.

“Rose” Montoya, 27, who met President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, later unhooked his dress, then cupped and shook his breast implants in front of the Truman balcony where the pride flag hung in the background.

“Are we topless at the White House?” the person recording says in the video, which was uploaded to Montoya’s Instagram account.

In response to criticism, Montoya said “going topless in DC is legal, and I fully support the movement to free the nipples.”

“Why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off? However, before coming out as trans, it was not,” the Idaho-born model added. “All you’re doing is affirming I’m a woman.”

To be “safe,” Montoya said he had “zero intention of trying to be vulgar” but was “simply living in joy, living my truth, and existing in my body.”

Not everyone saw it that way, however.

During the event, Biden called the LGBTQ+ community "some of the bravest and most inspiring people I have ever known."