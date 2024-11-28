Oh Boy: Alexander Vindman Is Feuding With Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Alexander Vindman, who came to relevance with his involvement as a witness in the first impeachment against then President Donald Trump, are now feuding over X, with some pretty serious charges flying around.

Back in October, Vindman gave an interview to MSNBC that is once more circulating, in which he took shots at Musk and Trump by claiming he was working for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Do liberals really have nothing else? As Brett T covered at our sister site of Twitchy, there's plenty of clips circulating, with many users pointing out that Musk should sue Vindman for defamation.

"Clearly Putin has a type. He likes narcissists and egomaniacs that he knows as a case officer can easily pander to manipulate, to do his dirty work," Vindman claimed. "Russia has been using different levers--whether that’s corruption networks, in this case, its influencers like Donald Trump, like Elon Musk, to kind of sow discord."

One of the most ridiculous segments in the history of television.



RUSSIA COLLUSION 2.0: Elon Musk is a Russian agent and is working for Vladimir Putin.



Disgraced laughing stock Alexander Vindman and the dumbest person on TV, Nicolle Wallace, break it down for us. pic.twitter.com/io4LKPKx9h — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 27, 2024

Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

Musk responded with a post about Vindman, writing that he "is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty."

Many more users also replied by lashing out against Vindman.

The Vindman Crime Family has committed treason against a sitting president and this country, they are truly dangerous traitors who need to go to prison for a long time. They incited this war in Ukraine and should pay a price for all the deaths they helped cause — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 27, 2024

He certainly lied a lot about Trump during his depositions. You are indeed correct that he is on Ukraine’s payroll and he doesn’t even try to hide it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 27, 2024

Textbook treason! The Hammer of Justice is going to hit Vindman HARD. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 27, 2024

At the very least he is walking the line of defamation. — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 27, 2024

Later that same day, on Wednesday, Vindman put out his own lengthy response, and with more fighting words.

"Elon, here you go again making false and completely unfounded accusations without providing any specifics. That’s the kind of response one would expect from a conspiracy theorist," he began. "What oligarch? What treason?"

What followed was Vindman claiming "the facts" point to Vindman not involved in such a way. "Let me help you out with the facts: I don’t take/have never taken money from any money from oligarchs Ukrainian or other otherwise." He then promoted his nonprofit foundation, also referencing the Russia-Ukraine war and his own military record, which is where his efforts to bring down Trump came up.

"I served in the military for nearly 22 years and my loyalty is to supporting the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. That’s why I reported presidential corruption when I witnessed an effort to steal an election. That report was in classified channels and when called by Congress to testify about presidential corruption I did so, as required by law," he said.

"You, Elon, appear to believe you can act with impunity and are attempting to silence your critics. I’m not intimidated," he concluded his post with.

Elon, here you go again making false and completely unfounded accusations without providing any specifics. That’s the kind of response one would expect from a conspiracy theorist. What oligarch? What treason?



Let me help you out with the facts: I don’t take/have never taken… https://t.co/E2ieupoiRf — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) November 27, 2024

While Musk has spent his Thanksgiving holiday posting and reposting Thanksgiving messages, Vindman has yet to make any posts about the reason for Thursday's celebrations. His most recent post is a repost of his own remarks about his feud with Musk.

Many other users also responded to laugh off Vindman's response over X from Wednesday, as Grateful Calvin at Twitchy also highlighted.

We may be hearing more from the Vindman family overall. Vindman's twin brother, Democratic Rep.-elect Eugene Vindman, was elected earlier this month to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

He loves to revel in indignation, but Vindman was a dishonest and willing participant in a plot to entrap and impeach Trump — while hiding Joe Biden’s actual corrupt involvement in bilking Ukrainian oligarchs. https://t.co/n1fCvovNTa — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 28, 2024