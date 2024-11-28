Why Trump Is Demanding an Apology From The New York Times
'Irony Is Almost As Big As Those Parade Floats': How Pro-Hamas Protesters Celebrated...
Bloomberg: American's Thanksgiving Meal Is Destroying the Planet
We Are Thankful for the Collapse Of Liberal Networks This Year
CNBC Put Out Quite the Post on Thanksgiving Prices for This Year
Joni Ernst Lays Out Thanksgiving Menu to Cut Waste
Texas Just Scored a Major Win In Regards to the Border
VIP
Kamala's Campaign Sure Had Some Whoopers in That Podcast Interview
Scott Jennings Has Some Tips on How to Handle Politics at Thanksgiving and...
Oh No, Kamala Harris Is Out With Another Message
Here's Why Mark Zuckerberg Had Dinner With Trump At Mar-a-Lago
PETA's Anti-Thanksgiving Ads Are Unintentionally Hilarious
MLK Jr.’s Daughter Reveals Why She Is ‘Glad’ Trump’s Inauguration Lands on Her...
'Happy Thanksgiving to All, Including the Radical Left Lunatics': Here's Trump's Thanksgiv...
Tipsheet

Oh Boy: Alexander Vindman Is Feuding With Elon Musk

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 28, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Elon Musk and Alexander Vindman, who came to relevance with his involvement as a witness in the first impeachment against then President Donald Trump, are now feuding over X, with some pretty serious charges flying around. 

Advertisement

Back in October, Vindman gave an interview to MSNBC that is once more circulating, in which he took shots at Musk and Trump by claiming he was working for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Do liberals really have nothing else? As Brett T covered at our sister site of Twitchy, there's plenty of clips circulating, with many users pointing out that Musk should sue Vindman for defamation.

"Clearly Putin has a type. He likes narcissists and egomaniacs that he knows as a case officer can easily pander to manipulate, to do his dirty work," Vindman claimed. "Russia has been using different levers--whether that’s corruption networks, in this case, its influencers like Donald Trump, like Elon Musk, to kind of sow discord."

Musk responded with a post about Vindman, writing that he "is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty."

Recommended

'Irony Is Almost As Big As Those Parade Floats': How Pro-Hamas Protesters Celebrated Thanksgiving Parade Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Many more users also replied by lashing out against Vindman.

Later that same day, on Wednesday, Vindman put out his own lengthy response, and with more fighting words. 

"Elon, here you go again making false and completely unfounded accusations without providing any specifics. That’s the kind of response one would expect from a conspiracy theorist," he began. "What oligarch? What treason?"

What followed was Vindman claiming "the facts" point to Vindman not involved in such a way. "Let me help you out with the facts: I don’t take/have never taken money from any money from oligarchs Ukrainian or other otherwise." He then promoted his nonprofit foundation, also referencing the Russia-Ukraine war and his own military record, which is where his efforts to bring down Trump came up.

Advertisement

"I served in the military for nearly 22 years and my loyalty is to supporting the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. That’s why I reported presidential corruption when I witnessed an effort to steal an election. That report was in classified channels and when called by Congress to testify about presidential corruption I did so, as required by law," he said. 

"You, Elon, appear to believe you can act with impunity and are attempting to silence your critics. I’m not intimidated," he concluded his post with. 

While Musk has spent his Thanksgiving holiday posting and reposting Thanksgiving messages, Vindman has yet to make any posts about the reason for Thursday's celebrations. His most recent post is a repost of his own remarks about his feud with Musk. 

Many other users also responded to laugh off Vindman's response over X from Wednesday, as Grateful Calvin at Twitchy also highlighted

We may be hearing more from the Vindman family overall. Vindman's twin brother, Democratic Rep.-elect Eugene Vindman, was elected earlier this month to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District. 

Advertisement
Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Irony Is Almost As Big As Those Parade Floats': How Pro-Hamas Protesters Celebrated Thanksgiving Parade Rebecca Downs
Here's Why Mark Zuckerberg Had Dinner With Trump At Mar-a-Lago Sarah Arnold
The Establishment’s Scandal Scam Tactics Won’t Work Anymore Kurt Schlichter
We Are Thankful for the Collapse Of Liberal Networks This Year Sarah Arnold
Bloomberg: American's Thanksgiving Meal Is Destroying the Planet Sarah Arnold
Scott Jennings Has Some Tips on How to Handle Politics at Thanksgiving and Obliterate Liberals Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Irony Is Almost As Big As Those Parade Floats': How Pro-Hamas Protesters Celebrated Thanksgiving Parade Rebecca Downs
Advertisement