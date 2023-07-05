White House Doubles Down on Social Media Censorship
Tipsheet

White House Won’t Explain Why President Biden Refuses to Acknowledge His Granddaughter

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 05, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to explain why President Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge his granddaughter, who is the child of his son Hunter. 

“There was a story in The New York Times over the weekend about Hunter Biden’s daughter in Arkansas. Does the president acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?” a reporter asked Jean-Pierre in the press briefing. 

“I don’t have anything to share from here,” Jean-Pierre stated before calling on another reporter.

To recap, the Times published a story on July 1 revealing that Hunter Biden has a 4-year-old daughter growing up in rural Arkansas who “is aware that her father is Hunter Biden and that her paternal grandfather is the president of the United States.” 

“She speaks about both of them often, but she has not met them,” the report said.

On Thursday, Hunter Biden and the girl’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, ended a longtime court battle over child support. And, Hunter Biden reportedly “fought against” giving his daughter his last name. The Times' report also revealed that in “strategy meetings,” President Biden has been instructed not to acknowledge his son's 4-year-old child (via The New York Times):

And then there is President Biden.

His public image is centered around his devotion to his family — including to Hunter, his only surviving son. In strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

[...]

Several of the president’s allies fear that the case could damage his re-election prospects by bringing more attention to a son whom some Democrats see as a liability.

In April, President Biden claimed he had six grandchildren during an event at the White House. In the president’s remarks, he mentioned each grandchild by name.

“I have six grandchildren and I’m crazy about them. I speak to them every single day. Not a joke,” he said. 

In her interview with the Times, Roberts claimed that her daughter is “very proud of who her grandfather is and who her dad is,” adding that “that is something that I would never allow her to think otherwise.” 

