Hunter Biden's Illegitimate Child Won't Get His Last Name, But Here's What She'll Receive Instead

In what may be the worst consolation prize in family court history, problematic first family member Hunter Biden has agreed to give the daughter he had with former stripper Lunden Roberts — a child the Biden family refuses to acknowledge — some of his weird paintings.

Yes, some of Hunter's bizarre paintings that set off White House ethics alarms will be gifted to the illegitimate child he fathered with Roberts as part of a child support settlement that was filed in an Arkansas court on Thursday. The resolution — initial details of which were previewed earlier here — closes out another of Hunter's many legal issues, but this settlement was particularly shameful.

It all started when Roberts had her daughter in 2019 and claimed that Hunter Biden was the father. The first son, as with many accusations he's faced, denied her claims, but a paternity test then proved Hunter was in fact the father. Subsequently, there was an initial agreement reached in 2020 for him to pay Roberts $20,000 per month in child support to feed, clothe, and care for the daughter he clearly wanted nothing to do with and still, some four years later, has never met.

Fast forward a few short years and Hunter — dubiously claiming financial hardship and a drop in income — requested a change to the agreement to pay less each month to support his daughter. At the same time, Roberts sought to give her daughter the Biden family name, a move that Hunter vehemently opposed.

After a tumultuous court battle over Hunter's attempts to cut his payments — including threats from the judge overseeing the case to hold Hunter in contempt and throw him in jail — a settlement was reached. By settling, Hunter conveniently avoids having to participate in a full trial and potentially be required to turn over financial documents.

Under the new agreement, Hunter gets to make smaller child support payments — the exact amount was redacted in the court filing but as little as $5,000/month has been reported — while his illegitimate child will not get to take the Biden family name. She does, however get to have some of Hunter's bizarre paintings.

According to CNN's report on the settlement:

As part of the deal, Hunter Biden will give some of his paintings to his daughter, who can either keep some of her choosing or keep the money from any sales of these paintings. As part of his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, Hunter Biden has taken up painting, but his art sales have created lingering ethics questions for the White House.

So Hunter is reducing his support for his unacknowledged daughter, refusing to make her a part of his family, barring her from using the Biden name, and giving her some weird art he was apparently unable to sell or trade for access to President Joe Biden. "Father of the Year" behavior, this is not.