KJP Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on the Disturbing Plans Democrats Have for Kids

Democrats could hardly be more tone deaf on the issue of parents rights, as they repeatedly try to claim that parents' children are not actually their own. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is chief among them, as she's now making headlines for her remarks at the GLAAD Media Awards over the weekend in claiming other people's children are "our kids" and "they belong to all us."

In ranting against "anti-trans community" bills while speaking with Jezebel, Jean-Pierre claimed "that matters because we have to call that out," emphasizing how the amount of legislation "is historic."

"And I've met a lot of parents of trans kids in the past couple of months, who have told me these devastating stories," as she lambasted Texas and Oklahoma, states where they're protecting minors from procedures they cannot legally consent to. Parents in these states and elsewhere are now claiming they "have to seriously consider leaving their state to protect their child."

Not only did Jean-Pierre claim "that's something we have to call out and continue to be very clear about" how "these are kids," but she choked up when she dared to claim "these are our kids" and "they belong to all of us."

Karine Jean-Pierre laments states that limit "gender-affirming care"/"gender transition treatments" for minors:



"These are our kids. They belong to all of us." pic.twitter.com/pNbzMgQTJN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2023

In addition to the dangerous ramifications that Jean-Pierre's remarks have for the rights of parents, it's tragic that she would speak about parents "protecting their child" when that means subjecting them to puberty blockers and hormone therapy, in addition to horrifying procedures involving genital mutilation and sterilization.

Further, in acknowledging how "these are kids," Jean-Pierre should know better than to subject such medical abuse on them.

Perhaps one silver lining to Jean-Pierre and other Democrats being "very clear" about such a dangerous narrative is that such transparency could wake up voters, particularly parents, and empower them to vote in a way to truly "protect their child(ren)."

Education and parental rights were a major issue in the 2021 statewide elections in Virginia which saw now Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, defeat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat. McAuliffe infamously stated during a September 2021 debate that "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." These issues continue to matter, as Republicans look to take back control of the state Senate in addition to holding onto control of the state House of Delegates.

The remarks, clipped by RNC Research, drew the ire from Catholic Vote, Protect Women Ohio, and Do Not Harm's Dr. Stanley Goldfarb.

Wrong. These kids belong to their parents — not you. From schools, to ballot proposals, to gender counseling, the Biden admin is working to destroy the role of parents at every turn. https://t.co/PgPZHgfYNM — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) May 17, 2023

This follows President Biden saying: “there’s no such thing as someone else’s children. They’re all our children.”



No they are absolutely not.



No parent wants to hear the government tell them their kids are not theirs. But that’s what they’re doing.pic.twitter.com/yzeJnJakhe — Protect Women Ohio (@ProtectWomenOH) May 17, 2023

"Miss Jean-Pierre is correct that the state plays an important role regarding children. That role is to protect children from child abuse and from their own inability to make good judgments. That is why children cannot drive, cannot smoke, and cannot vote," Dr. Goldfarb said. "The idea that children can make informed judgments about altering their body and their reproductive future suggests that adults, particularly those in healthcare, who support so-called gender, affirming care, are betraying these children."

Last October, Vice President Kamala Harris stuck by her belief that America's youth are "our children" while appearing on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

KAMALA HARRIS: "When you see our kids, and I truly believe that they are our children, they are the children of our country, of our communities, I mean, our future is really bright if we prioritize them, and therefore prioritize the climate crisis." pic.twitter.com/4NTK0wdIwF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2022

President Joe Biden himself has made chilling remarks in that regard as well. Just last month, while at the National and State Teacher of the Year Celebration, he quoted the teacher being awarded in saying "'there is no such thing as someone else's child.' No such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children."

BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" pic.twitter.com/scaZ4vDrPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

Jean-Pierre also acknowledged how she has used her huge platform to speak on the issue.

"There’s been many times at the podium where I have called out these pieces of legislation. I’ve tried to do my best to reach out to the trans community and to the LGBTQ+ committee from the podium so that they know what this administration is going to continue to do, which is fight, have their back, and continue to stand with them as they’re going through a truly devastating and horrific time," Jean-Pierre also said, according to a Jezebel write-up of the interview.

Such remarks were quite similar to Jean-Pierre's lamentations from the podium in late March, when she shared "our hearts go out to those--the trans community as they are under attack right now." Her remarks came days after Audrey Hale, who identified as trans, shot and killed six people at the Covenant School, including three children.

KJP: "Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now." pic.twitter.com/lHvV3InFNf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 30, 2023

Not only has Jean-Pierre depended on such a hysterical narrative, she's also misled with reckless abandon. Her claims from the podium last month that Florida's Parental Rights in Education law made it so that "under threat of having their licenses revoked, gay teachers have been forced to take down pictures of their spouses from their desks and censor their classroom materials," had been previously fact-checked and were slapped with community notes.

KJP claims that it's illegal for gay teachers in Florida to have pictures of their spouses on their desks. pic.twitter.com/lzRN0o7d38 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2023

Jean-Pierre's predecessor, Jen Psaki, also gave media interviews in April of last year in which she tearfully lambasted Florida laws in a hysterical manner.

Jean-Pierre concluded her interview by looking to sadly mislead children who may be think they're experiencing gender dysphoria by telling them that they have a "superpower." As the Jezebel write-up framed it, Jean-Pierre was speaking to "trans girls, in particular" when she shared a message that "we love you, we see you, be who you are. It is important to be who you are and not let anyone tell you otherwise because that is your superpower."