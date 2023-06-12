Is This the Worst Thing Biden Has Done at the White House?

On Saturday, President Joe Biden held a Pride Celebration on the White House south lawn, where he and First Lady Jill Biden gave remarks. It was a lot of the same old refrain from the president, as Sarah highlighted, who stood up for the LGBT+ community at the expense of promoting medical procedures for minors that involve genital mutilation and sterilization, while also demonizing his opponents who do not support these procedures. But, something worse happened than what the president said at the celebration.

On the White House, draped in between two American flags was the LGBT+ pride flag. We're talking the recent version of the flag that represents transgender people and people of color. The White House didn't try to hide it; the president even tweeted about it from his official account.

Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world.



America is a nation of pride. pic.twitter.com/ZZS9oTpDww — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023

As of Monday afternoon, the tweet has 60,000 replies and over 9,000 quoted retweets as people take issue with the White House flying any other flag but the American flag, and the "clear message" that that sends.

But, many people have pointed out a possible U.S. Flag Code violation. As 4 U.S. Code § 7 clearly reads in part, "No other flag or pennant should be placed above or, if on the same level, to the right of the flag of the United States of America, except during church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea, when the church pennant may be flown above the flag during church services for the personnel of the Navy."

Not even Biden could spin this event about being about "church serves conducted by naval chaplains at sea."

This is a direct violation of the flag code https://t.co/vgkYUd9YwG pic.twitter.com/8c06bWS9Zf — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) June 11, 2023

Another source of outrage about the flag is that the American flag represents all the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

pic.twitter.com/Yj4drvHsDy — Is this what they were dying for? (@DidTheyDie4This) June 11, 2023

When Ben Shapiro called this to mind, failed Kentucky candidate Amy McGrath brought up the non-issue of Shapiro's lack of service, as if that made the White House display any less heinous.

Not one American soldier fought and bled for this flag. Not one American taxpayer paid taxes to the government of this flag. Not one law has been passed under a government elected under under this flag. The ideological coup is complete. https://t.co/Sl2pURwID1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 11, 2023

I’m sorry, did you serve? I missed that. https://t.co/ADi80ivj7e — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) June 12, 2023

Shapiro retweeted a quote retweet taking issue with McGrath's point.

it’s weird that lib veterans are implying they fought for the lgbt flag instead of the american one https://t.co/od8KcyWkYv — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 12, 2023

Such a tweet from the POTUS is also in addition to the pinned tweet on the president's account, which send[s] a message... especially to transgender children." As Townhall has highlighted at length before, this administration has had a particular fixation with "transgender children" and promoting irreversible procedures for them under the guise of "gender-affirming" or even "lifesaving" care.

That pinned tweet, from Saturday, also has over 20,000 replies and almost 3,000 quoted retweets.

Beyond the two tweets, the president's official account has a banner photo celebrating "Happy PRIDE Month," and there's four other texts about celebrating Pride.

I know that too many people in the LGBTQI+ community are worried and afraid about their future and their safety.



I want to send a message to the entire community – especially to transgender children.



You are loved.



You are heard.



You are understood.



You belong. pic.twitter.com/gFo0vKViT9 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023

Even Elon Musk chimed in when it comes to what the priorities for the White House are, which is putting Pride celebrations front and center.

White House During Easter



White House Durung Veterans Day



White House During Christmas



White House During Pride Month pic.twitter.com/V7eFSg03t2 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 11, 2023

Their priorities are clear — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

And again, this is all a pattern from Biden. The event was supposed to be held last Thursday, but was moved to Saturday due to air quality concerns as a result of the wildfire smoke from Canada. That same day, the White House had released a fact-sheet touting the actions they still continue to take when it comes to pandering to the LGBT movement.

Guy also addressed Biden's remarks during a rare press conference, specifically with regards to a question asked about families of children who may have gender dysphoria, something Guy called "an embarrassing offering."

Further, as Guy also pointed out, and Townhall has covered previously, polling shows that Americans are widely opposed to biological boys being able to play sports with girls, or be prescribed puberty blockers.

Given the reality of the situation, "embarrassing" is putting it politely.

Let's talk about that "question" & answer on LGBT issues at the White House last week: https://t.co/Wl3XaHxvRF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 12, 2023







