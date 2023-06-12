The FBI Bank Scandal Just Expanded
Tipsheet

Is This the Worst Thing Biden Has Done at the White House?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 12, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

On Saturday, President Joe Biden held a Pride Celebration on the White House south lawn, where he and First Lady Jill Biden gave remarks. It was a lot of the same old refrain from the president, as Sarah highlighted, who stood up for the LGBT+ community at the expense of promoting medical procedures for minors that involve genital mutilation and sterilization, while also demonizing his opponents who do not support these procedures. But, something worse happened than what the president said at the celebration. 

On the White House, draped in between two American flags was the LGBT+ pride flag. We're talking the recent version of the flag that represents transgender people and people of color. The White House didn't try to hide it; the president even tweeted about it from his official account. 

As of Monday afternoon, the tweet has 60,000 replies and over 9,000 quoted retweets as people take issue with the White House flying any other flag but the American flag, and the "clear message" that that sends.

But, many people have pointed out a possible U.S. Flag Code violation. As 4 U.S. Code § 7 clearly reads in part, "No other flag or pennant should be placed above or, if on the same level, to the right of the flag of the United States of America, except during church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea, when the church pennant may be flown above the flag during church services for the personnel of the Navy.

Not even Biden could spin this event about being about "church serves conducted by naval chaplains at sea."

Another source of outrage about the flag is that the American flag represents all the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

When Ben Shapiro called this to mind, failed Kentucky candidate Amy McGrath brought up the non-issue of Shapiro's lack of service, as if that made the White House display any less heinous.

Shapiro retweeted a quote retweet taking issue with McGrath's point.

Such a tweet from the POTUS is also in addition to the pinned tweet on the president's account, which send[s] a message... especially to transgender children." As Townhall has highlighted at length before, this administration has had a particular fixation with "transgender children" and promoting irreversible procedures for them under the guise of "gender-affirming" or even "lifesaving" care. 

That pinned tweet, from Saturday, also has over 20,000 replies and almost 3,000 quoted retweets. 

Beyond the two tweets, the president's official account has a banner photo celebrating "Happy PRIDE Month," and there's four other texts about celebrating Pride. 

Even Elon Musk chimed in when it comes to what the priorities for the White House are, which is putting Pride celebrations front and center. 

And again, this is all a pattern from Biden. The event was supposed to be held last Thursday, but was moved to Saturday due to air quality concerns as a result of the wildfire smoke from Canada. That same day, the White House had released a fact-sheet touting the actions they still continue to take when it comes to pandering to the LGBT movement. 

Guy also addressed Biden's remarks during a rare press conference, specifically with regards to a question asked about families of children who may have gender dysphoria, something Guy called "an embarrassing offering."

Further, as Guy also pointed out, and Townhall has covered previously, polling shows that Americans are widely opposed to biological boys being able to play sports with girls, or be prescribed puberty blockers. 

Given the reality of the situation, "embarrassing" is putting it politely. 



