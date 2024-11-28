Here's Why Mark Zuckerberg Had Dinner With Trump At Mar-a-Lago

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence to seemingly brown-nose the soon-to-be commander-in-chief to reportedly be a part of Trump’s revolutionary change in the United States.

Advertisement

Despite lying to Congress about censoring conservatives, Zuckerberg visited Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on Wednesday to be a part of his “reform movement” that the incoming administration is leading.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller confirmed Trump and Zuckerberg’s meeting, saying that the Facebook founder views Trump's second term as a chance at "national renewal” in the country. He said that although Zuckerberg has his own company and his own agenda, he “understands that President Trump is an agent of change, an agent of prosperity.”

NEW: Stephen Miller has confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg went to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago today.



"He has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of, and a participant in, this change we're seeing." pic.twitter.com/bo4ijKKrry — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 28, 2024

A Meta spokesperson said that Zuckerberg was “grateful” to be invited to Mar-a-Lago for dinner to meet with Trump.

“It’s an important time for the future of American Innovation. Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration,” the spokesperson said.

Zuckerberg shocked the nation after applauding Trump’s strength and courage to stand on stage and pump his fists in the air after surviving an assassination attempt on July 13, calling it “one of the most bada** things” he has ever seen. Before the election, he told Trump that he wasn’t going to support a Democrat and apologized for Meta censoring the photos of the incoming president with his fist in the air.

“So, Mark Zuckerberg called me. First of all, he called me two times. He called me after the event and he said that was really amazing," Trump said in August. "It was really brave. And he actually announced that he's not going to support a Democrat because he can't because he respected me for what I did that day.”

His reaction was a stark difference from previously. Zuckerberg was accused of helping the Democratic Party of interfering and stealing the 2020 presidential election, claiming that the Biden-Harris Administration pressured Facebook to censor dissent during the COVID pandemic. He also suspended Trump from Facebook for two years. In Wisconsin, Zuckerberg’s funds were used to implement ballot drop boxes, which the state’s Supreme Court ruled was illegal.