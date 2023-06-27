Whether He Meant It or Not, Trump's New Name for Biden Totally Works

Early on Tuesday morning, former and potentially future President Donald Trump posted an all caps Truth Social post in which he called out Jack Smith, the Special Counsel assigned to handle his case regarding Trump's handling of classified documents. In addition to defending himself, Trump also called out President Joe Biden, or, as Trump wrote it, "Joe Bidden."

"'SMITH' SHOULD BE LOOKING AT CROOKED JOE BIDDEN AND ALL OF THE CRIMES THAT HE HAS PERPETRATED ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, INCLUDING THE MILLIONS & MILLIONS OF DOLLARS HE EXTORTED FROM FOREIGN COUNTRIES!," Trump wrote in part.

Trump made the post after news came out about an audio leak which appears to be Trump discussing classified documents he had. "Knowledge of this meeting, which took place in 2021, was already public, but the audio adds further context to Smith's case," is how the Washington Examiner put it. And, in commenting on how the weaponized Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Biden administration has been able to use the audio against Trump, Matt earlier on Tuesday begged the question that "you could see how a virulently anti-Trump Department of Justice was able to draft an indictment, right?"

As he has done in the past, Trump cited the Presidential Records Act to defend his handling of the documents.

When it comes to the claims about "millions & millions of dollars" that Trump says Biden "extorted from foreign countries," it's worth wondering where to begin.

There has been considerable focus on not just how Hunter Biden has used his influence and the family name, but how the president himself as then vice president, as well as six additional Biden family members, were targeted by and benefited from foreign nationals.

Joe and Hunter Biden have also been in the news lately for WhatsApp messages obtained through a search warrant that Hunter Biden on July 30, 2017 sent to Henry Zhao, CEO of Harvest Fund Management, in which he mentions his father as a way to get commitments fulfilled. There's now reports of more WhatsApp messages, as Bonchie at our sister site of RedState has covered.

When it comes to gun and tax charges brought against the First Son, he ended up getting a plea deal that involves no jail time, though the same could not be said for others who committed that same crime. The possibility has now been raised the the DOJ and the U.S. Attorney in the case, David Weiss, may have colluded to mislead Congress, given Weiss' remarks at one point conflicting with Attorney General Merrick Garland and even with himself.

And, let's not forget that Biden is under the microscope for his own handling of classified documents, which Hunter had access to.

"Joe Bidden" has been trending on Twitter as a result of Trump's Truth Social post, with our friends at Twitchy covering some of the best reactions.

While leftist outlets like Uproxx suggest that Trump made a typo with headlines like "Trump Is So Mad About The Leaked Audio Where He Brags About ‘Secret’ Documents That He Misspelled Joe Biden’s Name," it actually works quite well.