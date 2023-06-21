Why Did Hunter Biden Get a Pass When This Rapper Got Years in Prison?

Yesterday the Department of Justice announced Hunter Biden will serve no time in a federal prison after lying on a firearm background check form when he was addicted to crack.

The deal isn't sitting well with Bradford Cohen, an attorney for rapper Kodak Black. According to Cohen, Black committed essentially the same crime as Hunter Biden and went to prison for it.

Rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, according to the Miami Herald. The rapper pleaded guilty to weapons charges from his arrest ahead of his Miami Rolling Loud festival performance in May. Rolling Stone reports, the 22-year-old artist whose real name is Bill K. Kapri could have received a maximum of 10 years in prison. His lawyers pushed for 37 to 44 months or fewer, while the state requested 46 to 57 months. Additionally, Kapri was accused of falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms from a gun shop in Miami. According to Rolling Stone, "authorities claimed one of those weapons was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida."

"2 tiers of justice? Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally," Cohen posted on his Instagram page.





The National Shooting Sports Foundation also slammed the deal.

“Under this administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy, licensed firearm retailers have had their lives destroyed for paperwork mistakes far less egregious than buying a gun when you are a crack addict,” NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel Lawrence G. Keane released in a statement. “They are not serious about reducing gun violence, only scoring cheap political points. It is worth noting this announcement came today, after President Biden’s appearance in Hartford last Friday to call for gun control.”

