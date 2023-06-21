'If You Wanna Go There': Durham Hits Back at Schiff Over False Attacks
Supreme Court Justice Gets Ahead of the Left's Latest Hit Piece
John Durham Has the Perfect Response to Democrat's Attack on His Reputation
What Happened to the Nashville Transgender Shooter's Manifesto?
CNN Legal Analysts Reject Notion Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Deal
Conclusion of Media About Hunter Indictments: It Is All So Tough on 'The...
House COVID Panel Zeros In on How Constitutional Rights Were Trampled Upon During...
Detransitioned Teen Sues California Hospital, Doctors for Removing Her Breasts at Age 13
Poll: Majority of Americans Want Congress to Pass Pro-Life Legislation
Who's Funding Pride Month in These Progressive Cesspools?
Vanderbilt University Medical Center Turns Over Transgender Patient Records to Tennessee A...
Trump Caught Misleading on DeSantis's Covid Record Once Again
So, About the Gas Stoves Ban They Told Us Was a Right-wing Hallucination...
Ukraine Provided With an Extra $6.2 BILLION Due to Accounting Error
Tipsheet

Why Did Hunter Biden Get a Pass When This Rapper Got Years in Prison?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 21, 2023 3:30 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Yesterday the Department of Justice announced Hunter Biden will serve no time in a federal prison after lying on a firearm background check form when he was addicted to crack. 

The deal isn't sitting well with Bradford Cohen, an attorney for rapper Kodak Black. According to Cohen, Black committed essentially the same crime as Hunter Biden and went to prison for it. 

Rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, according to the Miami Herald. The rapper pleaded guilty to weapons charges from his arrest ahead of his Miami Rolling Loud festival performance in May.

Rolling Stone reports, the 22-year-old artist whose real name is Bill K. Kapri could have received a maximum of 10 years in prison. His lawyers pushed for 37 to 44 months or fewer, while the state requested 46 to 57 months. Additionally, Kapri was accused of falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms from a gun shop in Miami. According to Rolling Stone, "authorities claimed one of those weapons was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida."

"2 tiers of justice? Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally," Cohen posted on his Instagram page. 

Recommended

'If You Wanna Go There': Durham Hits Back at Schiff Over False Attacks Katie Pavlich


The National Shooting Sports Foundation also slammed the deal. 

“Under this administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy, licensed firearm retailers have had their lives destroyed for paperwork mistakes far less egregious than buying a gun when you are a crack addict,” NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel Lawrence G. Keane released in a statement. “They are not serious about reducing gun violence, only scoring cheap political points. It is worth noting this announcement came today, after President Biden’s appearance in Hartford last Friday to call for gun control.”


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'If You Wanna Go There': Durham Hits Back at Schiff Over False Attacks Katie Pavlich
Jim Jordan Has the Best Response to Sheila Jackson Lee's Absurd Questions for Durham Spencer Brown
More Legal Trouble on the Way for Hunter Biden Mia Cathell
Who's Funding Pride Month in These Progressive Cesspools? Jacob Mathews
Supreme Court Justice Gets Ahead of the Left's Latest Hit Piece Katie Pavlich
Galileo Would Be Spinning in His Grave If He Found Out Scientists Were Doing This Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'If You Wanna Go There': Durham Hits Back at Schiff Over False Attacks Katie Pavlich