What Caused Hunter Biden's Lawyer to Go Berserk Today

The investigations into Hunter Biden also serve as a direct route to his father, Joe Biden, since the two are thick as thieves. We’ve known for a while that whatever Hunter does regarding these shady government access deals is being conducted with full knowledge of his father. Joe is the “big guy,” and that road which could land the elder Biden in legal trouble had to be closed, which explains the cupcake legal plea agreement involving Hunter, where the crack-cocaine addicted son will get no jail time despite his gun charge and committing tax evasion. Yet, there’s still the Mykola Zlochevsky connection, the co-founder of Burisma Holdings reportedly paid Joe and Hunter $5 million each in 2015-16. He has a ledger and recordings of the phone conversations with the Bidens. This was in the FD-1023 report from the FBI’s confidential source.

As Spencer wrote yesterday, the House Way and Means revealed they had credible IRS whistleblower testimony about how the Justice Department ran interference on the tax probes, to the point where Delaware US Attorney David Weiss wanted to charge Hunter in March of 2022 but was blocked, even going so far as to request special counsel status which was also denied. Now, we have this encrypted message Hunter sent to a Chinese businessman on WhatsApp that appears to be asking why this individual hasn’t paid them yet, which caused Hunter’s attorney t go apoplectic. The messages were obtained through a search warrant from IRS investigators (via Fox News):

IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley Jr., who oversaw the agency's investigation into Hunter Biden, claims the agency obtained a message from WhatsApp dated July 30, 2017, from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, CEO of Harvest Fund Management, where the president's son claimed that he was with his father in an attempt to pressure Zhao to fulfill a commitment. "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight," Hunter Biden allegedly wrote. Christopher Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the claims are very misleading. "Biased and politically-motivated, selective leaks have plagued this matter for years. They are not only irresponsible, they are illegal. A close examination of the document released publicly yesterday by a very biased individual raises serious questions over whether it is what he claims it to be. It is dangerously misleading to make any conclusions or inferences based on this document," Clark said. "The DOJ investigation covered a period which was a time of turmoil and addiction for my client." […] Mark Lytle, an attorney for Shapley, told Fox News on Friday that his client "wanted to just bring this out to the public as a whistleblower in a protective fashion so that everybody could judge it." Lytle also noted that according to Shapley, the WhatsApp messages were obtained through a search warrant. "It's important to note that this WhatsApp message did not come from the laptop or any nefarious source. Gary Shapley testified that they did a search warrant. They got a hold of Hunter Biden's iCloud account and they did a search warrant to Apple, to the Apple Cloud, where they accessed Hunter Biden's WhatsApp messages, Imessages and other information. And so this is credible. This comes from a credible source, and it's information that's very relevant to the dealings with the Chinese energy company and the income that Hunter Biden received," Lytle said.

So, the messages are real, right? Is that why the reaction from Hunter’s legal team was so strong?