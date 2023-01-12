BREAKING: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
Biden’s Border Photo (Fl)op
We Now Know Where Biden Kept the Second Batch of Classified Documents
New Inflation Report Has Some Shocking Price Increases
Liberal Writer Knows Why Trump Will Lose in 2024...And It's None of the...
So Is This How They Get Rid of Biden?
FDA Vaccine Advisers 'Angry' They Didn't See Preliminary Data About Moderna Booster During...
Stacey Abrams' Financial Problems Continue
Democrats' Bottomless Abortion Sickness
Firearm Sales Spiked in Illinois Before Gun Control Law Took Effect
Pro-Abortion Dems Remind America They Don't Care About Violence Against Newborns or Pro-Li...
Psychiatrist Who Practiced for Over 20 Years Accused of Faking Medical Degree
Another One: That Time Pete Buttigieg Took a Private Government Flight from DC...
KJP Still Thinks We're Suckers About the Crisis at the Border Following Biden's...
Tipsheet

Guess Who Had Access to Classified Information in Biden's Garage?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 12, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The White House confirmed Thursday morning that President Joe Biden improperly stored classified information in his Wilmington, Delaware garage. 

Now, it's been confirmed that Hunter Biden had unlimited access to the garage where the classified information was stored. 

In fact, Hunter claimed to own the house in 2018. 

As extensively reported, Hunter Biden conducted millions of dollars in shady business deals with foreign adversaries during and after Joe Biden served as President Barack Obama's vice president. Despite denials, Joe Biden worked as a business partner to Hunter Biden, who requested keys be cut for him to a joint office space. Keys were also cut for Gongwen Dong, a Chinese Communist Party representative for a major Chinese energy company. 

In addition to improperly storing classified information in his garage, Joe Biden also had classified documents in the unsecured office space. The documents reportedly contain information about Ukraine, where Hunter Biden made $80,000 per month on the board of notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden Spencer Brown
We Now Know Where Biden Kept the Second Batch of Classified Documents Spencer Brown
The Conservatives’ Game of Chicken Pays Off, We Hope Kurt Schlichter
So Is This How They Get Rid of Biden? Larry O'Connor
We Now Know What Caused the FAA Outage Leah Barkoukis
Democrats' Bottomless Abortion Sickness Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden Spencer Brown