Guess Who Had Access to Classified Information in Biden's Garage?

The White House confirmed Thursday morning that President Joe Biden improperly stored classified information in his Wilmington, Delaware garage.

Contrary to Biden's statements:

-he did not take classified documents "seriously"

-he failed to follow protocol

-none of this is by the book

-he did not act "immediately"

-he and his DOJ failed at a cover-uphttps://t.co/i2QR8jGdN9 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 12, 2023

Biden kept classified documents in his Wilmington garage. Conveniently, there isn't a visitor log available to the public keeping track of who visits, despite all of the time Biden spends there. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 12, 2023

Now, it's been confirmed that Hunter Biden had unlimited access to the garage where the classified information was stored.

Hunter DID HAVE ACCESS to the garage where President Biden stored his Corvette--and presumably classified docs.



Biden told @JayLeno in 2016 that Hunter "decided as a Christmas gift to have the engine rebuilt for me." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 12, 2023

In fact, Hunter claimed to own the house in 2018.

In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking pic.twitter.com/L7c80MRRiS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 12, 2023

Don't worry, the classified materials were next to his Corvette. pic.twitter.com/0qp9cmvJYT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

As extensively reported, Hunter Biden conducted millions of dollars in shady business deals with foreign adversaries during and after Joe Biden served as President Barack Obama's vice president. Despite denials, Joe Biden worked as a business partner to Hunter Biden, who requested keys be cut for him to a joint office space. Keys were also cut for Gongwen Dong, a Chinese Communist Party representative for a major Chinese energy company.

In addition to improperly storing classified information in his garage, Joe Biden also had classified documents in the unsecured office space. The documents reportedly contain information about Ukraine, where Hunter Biden made $80,000 per month on the board of notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma.